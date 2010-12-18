Quick Step unveils new 2011 team jersey

Image 1 of 2 The Quick Step riders out on a ride in Spain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Tom Boonen models the new kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick Step have unveiled their new jersey for the 2011season at their training camp in Calpe, Spain. The new jersey has relatively minor changes with red panels added to the sleeves and chest.

Team leader, Tom Boonen, who is hoping to put a disappointing season behind him ahead of 2011 said: "It's a very nice outfit, it's technical and modern - Boonen said - Our race outfit, besides, perfectly matches the color of our Eddy Merckx Cycles bike. Everyone in the team is completely satisfied with it."

The team’s biggest changes have come in the transfer market with Marc de Maar, Francesco Chicchi, Niki Terpstra, Gerald Ciolek, all coming in.

Zdenek Stybar and Gert Steegmans have both been linked with the team but have yet to sign. However one rider the team will not be signing is Franco Pellizotti. The Liquigas leader was suspended from racing for most of the year after the UCI found irregular readings in his biological passport data.

Now cleared and on the market for a new team after Liqugias agreed to release him, but with a possible CAS case with UCI still a possibility, there had been speculation of the Belgian team coming in for him.

However Patrick Lefevere was quick to quash any such move. “I wish him good luck but he’s been linked to the wrong team. That kind of signing isn’t worth a hair on my head. I’ve never thought about that or spoken to anyone about it. I don’t know where he’s off to and I’ve got enough to think about with my team,” he told Cyclingnews.

“Only if Andy Schleck or Fabian Canellara call me, then maybe we can find room.”

