Quick-Step Floors team presentation - Gallery

There was good news for the team as team owner Zdenek Bakala said that the team would continue next year. With no sponsor contract for 2018 and all rider contracts ending after this season, Lefevere was uncertain about what would happen. “No sponsors?” Bakala replied to telesport.nl. “If I do not die, then this top team will also start in the peloton in 2018.”
According to HLN, team CEO Patrick Lefevere announced the first five riders for its Tour de France team, with Marcel Kittel, Fernando Gaviria, Daniel Martin, Bob Jungels and Gianluca Brambilla to start the French Grand Tour in 2017.
After a disappointing classics campaign in 2016, Lefevere said the the team is aiming to return to the top step of the podium in both the cobbled and Ardennes classics, with Boonen and newcomer Philippe Gilbert riding the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad together.
For a closer look at the team presentation, click or swipe through the gallery.
