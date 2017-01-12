Quick-Step Floors team presentation - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Marcel Kittel provides his insights into the film (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 20 Tom Boonen was in demand from the press at the screening and team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 20 The Quick-Step Floors' riders chat before the film (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 20 It's not a film screening without popcorn is it? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 20 Tom Boonen chats with Zdeněk Bakala about the film (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 20 Philippe Gilbert, team owner Zdeněk Bakala and other review the film (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 20 The cinema was full for the film screening (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 20 Tom Boonen poses for a photo with a young fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 20 The team Specialized bikes were on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 20 Zdeněk Stybar was a rider in demand (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 20 Marcel Kittel talks with the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 20 Team CEO Patrick Lefevere talking before the film screening (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 20 Sporza was one of the media outlets in attendence (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 20 Niki Terpstra with the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 20 Bob Jungels is starting to challenge Marcel Kittel in the hair stakes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 20 Dan Martin answering questions from the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 20 Yves Lampaert was also on interview duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 20 Tom Boonen was all smiles at the film screening (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 20 Marcel Kittel listening to the question from the reporter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 20 The fans and VIPs were wined and dined (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Quick-Step Floors team assembled in Belgium on Wednesday night for a team presentation and premiere of the "One Year In Blue" film that looks back at the team's 2016 season.

The likes of Tom Boonen and Marcel Kittel were on hand to introduce the film to the audience, having earlier answered questions with the media and posed for photos with fans. At the presentation, Boonen reiterated that regardless of victory Paris-Roubaix will be the last race of his professional career.

There was good news for the team as team owner Zdenek Bakala said that the team would continue next year. With no sponsor contract for 2018 and all rider contracts ending after this season, Lefevere was uncertain about what would happen. “No sponsors?” Bakala replied to telesport.nl. “If I do not die, then this top team will also start in the peloton in 2018.”

According to HLN, team CEO Patrick Lefevere announced the first five riders for its Tour de France team, with Marcel Kittel, Fernando Gaviria, Daniel Martin, Bob Jungels and Gianluca Brambilla to start the French Grand Tour in 2017.

After a disappointing classics campaign in 2016, Lefevere said the the team is aiming to return to the top step of the podium in both the cobbled and Ardennes classics, with Boonen and newcomer Philippe Gilbert riding the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad together.

For a closer look at the team presentation, click or swipe through the gallery.