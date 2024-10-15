Q36.5 sign Milan Vader from Visma-Lease a Bike to bolster 2025 squad

By
published

Dutch puncheur looking for more opportunities as he joins Swiss Pro Team on two-year deal

Milan Vader (Visma-Lease a Bike) at this season&#039;s Tour de Suisse
Milan Vader (Visma-Lease a Bike) at this season's Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Q36.5 Pro Cycling have signed Dutch puncheur Milan Vader from Visma-Lease a Bike for the 2025 season to bolster their climbing core. 

Vader is currently racing in China defending his overall title at the Gree-Tour of Guangxi after scoring his career-best and only two professional victories there at the end of last season, in what will be his final race for Visma after three years. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.