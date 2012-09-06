Prosecutors seek three-year doping ban for Bertagnolli

Image 1 of 3 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Lampre-ISD) in the time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli) won a silver plate for second place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Leonardo Bertagnolli tops the 2007 podium (Image credit: Régis Garnier)

The Italian anti-doping procura has asked that Leonardo Bertagnolli be given a three-year ban for violations of anti-doping regulations. The former Lampre-ISD rider was charged based on the blood profile of his biological passport.

Bertagnolli, 34, was cited by the UCI in late June, which asked that proceedings be opened. The announcement was made on June 27. He had been scheduled to appear before the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) that same day to discuss allegations that he was a client of the controversial Dr. Michele Ferrari. On the day before it was announced that this hearing had been cancelled at his request.

Only shortly before the UCI made its announcement, Lampre-ISD said that Bertagnolli was announcing his retirement. The team later that same day issued a statement distancing itself from the rider, but noting that the alleged violations occurred before he joined their team.

Bertagnolli turned pro in 2002 with Saeco. He also rode with Cofidis, Liquigas, Amica Chips-Knauf, and Diquigiovanni-Androni before joining Lampre in 2011.

He won stages at both the Vuelta a Espana (2005) and the Giro d'Italia (2009), and in 2007 won the Clasica de San Sebastian.

The procura requested that CONI's national anti-doping tribunal give Bertagnolli the three-year ban and order him to pay all costs of the proceedings.