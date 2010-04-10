Pronk to retire end of April

Most aggressive rider Matti Pronk (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Lavuelta.com)

Matthe Pronk of Vacansoleil has decided to end not only his season but his career on April 25, with the Ronde van Noord-Holland as his last race. The 35-year-old had previously planned to end his career at the end of this season.

"I had a lot of fun at Vacansoleil and this group of guys suits me. However, this summer I want to study at the Johan Cruijff University," he told the news agency Belga. It would have been too difficult to juggle family, school and racing, Pronk said.

"I will go for the win in my last race, that would be a nice farewell."

Pronk turned pro with Rabobank in 1999, and 2003 joined Bankgiroloterij for two years. He was with MrBookmaker.com in 2005, and with Unibet.com from 2006-2008, before joining Vacansoleil last year.

His major successes have come on the track. He won the European Derby title in 2008 and 2007, as well as numerous Dutch titles over the years.