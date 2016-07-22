Prologo: From production to the peloton

Image 1 of 67 Most of the Tinkoff riders have chosen to use saddles with Prologo's latest 'airing' CPC textured surfacing (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 2 of 67 Sagan gets his own custom finish Scratch saddle (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 3 of 67 The saddle covers are precision laser cut before being readied for bonding (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 4 of 67 Saddle covers are sprayed with a bonding agent before being set on the pad (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 5 of 67 The saddle moulds looks like a messy business, but its actually very precise in practice (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 6 of 67 As well as manual tools for checking rail alignment and symmetry on finished saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 7 of 67 This precision measuring system checks saddles are produced to the required tolerances (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 8 of 67 Products made with plastics, foams, gels, and printing inks need to be checked for hazardous substances before they are cleared for production (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 9 of 67 Charts mapping the test requirements adorn the walls of ProLogo/Velo's test lab (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 10 of 67 The heavy steel roller constantly vibrates and pulses to simulate a rider (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 11 of 67 This fatigue tester emulates a lifetimes worth of use in a few hours (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 12 of 67 ProLogo take testing seriously here we have one test rig which measures high impacts at serious low temperatures, whilst the second checks for discolouration from light and wear (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 13 of 67 This computer controlled, cutter come press bends, shapes and checks in one continuos process (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 14 of 67 Each shaped rail is checked for alignment before continuing through assembly (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 15 of 67 Each shaped rail is checked for alignment before continuing through assembly (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 16 of 67 Cut rail sections are laser aligned in the press before being shaped (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 17 of 67 The cover application is all done by very skilled hands… (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 18 of 67 With the help of laser guidance… (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 19 of 67 ProLogo lso provided Direct Energy with colour coordinated bar tape (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 20 of 67 Contador's custom saddle just before its first outing (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 21 of 67 Direct Energie also got their own custom colour matched ProLogo saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 22 of 67 Direct Energie also got their own custom colour matched ProLogo saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 23 of 67 As are Bora Argon 18, with their own custom coloured saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 24 of 67 Cofidis are one of the teams trying out the new Airing CPC surfaced saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 25 of 67 And Velo's screen printing shop is a large scale affair (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 26 of 67 Printed saddle covers are checked before for quality and colour matching before going into the production line (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 27 of 67 Some of Velo's designs (and 3rd parties) require stitching and Velo have a huge team of machinists for just that (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 28 of 67 Once the rails are fitted then QC checks are carried out to ensure the saddle is aligned perfectly (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 29 of 67 The rails are fitted into the base using a hydraulic press (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 30 of 67 The rails are fitted into the base using a hydraulic press (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 31 of 67 The the overspill on the cover is handcut (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 32 of 67 The saddle covers are gently heated to make them easier to shape around the base (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 33 of 67 With the help of laser guidance… (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 34 of 67 Titanium rails on your fancy saddle start out as massive reels (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 35 of 67 The rails are cut bent and shaped through a variety of presses (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 36 of 67 Here's Levi Leipheimer's Tour of California leaders jersey... (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 37 of 67 And Cancellara's race number.. (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 38 of 67 You'll see plenty of evidence of ProLogo riders successes arounf Velo, this is contadors pink jerseyfrom the Giro (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 39 of 67 Velo - the biggest saddle producers in the world (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 40 of 67 Evidence of ProLogo's professional team involvement can be seen throughout the Velo factory (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 41 of 67 The rainbow of colours that Velo can produce (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 42 of 67 This machines sole purpose is to check wear rates and colour fastness on the myriad of bar tapes Velo produce (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 43 of 67 Each saddle top is laser cut, etched and printed before assembly (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 44 of 67 Inside Velo, ProLogo's exclusive manufacturing partner you'll see plenty of brands running through the production lines (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 45 of 67 This line-up of Tinkoff team bikes shows a massive variety of ProLogo saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 46 of 67 Contador prefers the cutaway PAS shaping from ProLogo (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 47 of 67 The custom saddle ProLogo have produced for Contador showing the winning stripes of the Giro, Tour, and Vuelta (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 48 of 67 But that doesn't stop him getting star struck… (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 49 of 67 Salvatore says its essential for ProLogo to get great pro-rider feedback on there saddles (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 50 of 67 and round the corner Rui Costa's world champs jersey (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 51 of 67 ProLogo pioneered and patented the textured, grippy and airy CPC surfacing, this is the range topping Scratch 2 Nack model (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 52 of 67 Saddle rails are laser etched with logos and measure scales (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 53 of 67 We like the idea of these glow-in-the-dark grips (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 54 of 67 The variety of colours and styles of tape is massive! (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 55 of 67 Pink ProLogo tape being produced for the Giro (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 56 of 67 But each section is still cut by hand (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 57 of 67 Bar tape is produced in massive quantities at Velo (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 58 of 67 It can produce multi-density and multi material grips like this one (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 59 of 67 Velo's latest addition is this massive multi-material injection moulding machine (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 60 of 67 ...and this Spartacus TT saddle produced for Fabian's Olympic TT bike (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 61 of 67 Or this one for the Schleck's from 2010 (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 62 of 67 Part of ProLogo's pro support includes making ultra limited editions for its riders in a short time frame, like this one produced for Wiggins.. (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 63 of 67 ProLogo offer bold bright saddles and stealthy understated ones too (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 64 of 67 The latest C3 saddles have a new bonding technique that keeps the underside of the saddle clean and smooth (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 65 of 67 The latest CPC design features this honey comb patterning to the micro-volcano shaped pillars (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 66 of 67 CPC surfacing is avialable on pretty much every saddle shape in ProLogo's range (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media) Image 67 of 67 ProLogo's Salvatore Truglio lends Alberto Contador a hand to clean his bike (Image credit: Warren Rossiter/Immediate Media)

Earlier this year we got chance to visit Prologo's production. Prologo's driving force GM, Salvatore Truglio came along for the ride to take us through the brands short but highly successful history.

Salvatore explains, "We started Prologo back in 2007, with the aim to leading the market as technology brand & producing innovative saddles, differently from the established brands. I thought we should be about technology, whereas most saddles have been made the same way for decades. I also wanted us to be closely involved with professional racing, and right from our first product, the Prologo Choice we started to have winners.

"The Choice had the 1st & patented interchangeable covers so you could get different characteristics from the same saddle, firm, soft, smooth, textured, Carlos Sastre rode using the Choice when he won the Tour in 2008. That's just been the starting point for Prologo's success."

Salvatore believes that one of the reason of our success is the production relationship with Velo (their Producer partner), that with our strong & R&D dept. they have the advantage of using Velo's vast manufacturing expertise, which they call upon as back up for ProLogo's design team, wide ranging testing program, and research into production techniques. Velo produce around 15 million saddles per year, but the Prologo project is where they reserve their most important tech.

In recent years Prologo have introduced CPC connect technology, this special polymer material comprises of small volcano shaped hollow pieces that actively grip you as you ride, thanks to "Volcano shape" provide shock & vibration absorption and because they separate you from the saddles surface also increase airflow.

Prologo have a worldwide patent on this technology for saddles, Salvatore tells us "We saw this technology being used elsewhere (on grips for F1 gloves & seats) and thought we'd test it on saddles, it's proven very successful with a lot of our pro athletes opting for CPC".

The CPC Polymer was something Prologo first tried way back in 2009.

"We developed a dedicated time trial saddle with the help of Fabian Cancellara, the 1st & real TT saddles Nago EVO TTR, it was the first of its kind with a gripping texture and a thick padded nose. Obviously the TTR was a success as Spartacus took that years Tour time trial and the Worlds riding the TTR."

Salvatore continues, "We then moved the design on with pro rider input to the Zero TT, a lighter more compact saddle that this time pioneered the use of CPC. Orica-GreenEdge used the Zero TT to great success too.

"For this year we introduced a complete line of Products dedicate to TT & TRI; the T-Gale saddle, and I'm pleased to say that has been chosen by all of our protour teams for time trials and by pro Triathletes as Fredirik Vanlride, Sebastian Kinle."

We ask Salvatore if the professional sponsorship by Prologo is about exposure of the brand, "Yes of course that's a major part, but we have always had a good relationship with riders, the Nago Evo design was finalised with input from Bradley Wiggins, Alberto Contador & Schleck brothers," he replied.

"The Scratch is the saddle choice of Peter Sagan, who now helps develop the design, and this was the saddle chosen by Cancellara & Tom Boonen who both providing vital feedback. 'We also had Chris Froome riding the Zero2 along with Purito Rodriguez. We take feedback from riders we sponsor very seriously, they spend so long on a bike racing and training they are great judges of what makes a good saddle great, The Pro teams are important because are the final road test."

For this year they've produced special saddles for both Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador. Contador tested a wide range of ProLogo's saddles before choosing the all-new Zero C3 PAS CPC saddle. This 149g race perch features pretty much all of the latest Prologo innovations, including a new carbon bonded hull and rail, the PAS perennial relief channeling, and the latest airing CPC surface.

Salvatore goes on to tell us how difficult it is to choose the right saddle for most us, as the pro riders get to try out the whole range before deciding. That led them to develop their own saddle choice software, combined with a pressure sensitive seat hardware you can measure your sit bones and use the selector to chose the correct saddle. "We hope to have these in all of our premium worldwide dealers".

At this years Tour Prologo's fortunes have been a mixed bag, Peter Sagan has continued to get himself seen almost every day, and looks set to continue. Long time Prologo rider Contador hasn't faired so well with injury forcing his retirement early on. Though Salvatore sums things up "We see the Tour de France as the last part of our laboratory it's the final road test, we can see how well they work here and find where to improve too".