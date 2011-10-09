Engels and Reef to Project 1T4i as sport directors

Addy Engels (QuickStep) (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Addy Engels and Marc Reef will be sport directors at Project 1t4i, currently known as Skil-Shimano, in the coming year. Engels is retiring after 12 years as a pro rider, whle Reef is a former amateur rider.

“The Project 1t4i management team is convinced the young Dutchmen are talented coaches who have a clear view on cycling and fit well into the team,” the team said on its website. “With their own specific qualities, they will be valuable additions to the sports staff that further contains Christian Guiberteau, Rudi Kemna and Merijn Zeeman (coach).”

Engels currently rides for Quick Step and will retire at the end of the season. He turned pro with Rabobank in 2000 and rode with them until 2003. After one year with Bankgiroloterij, he joined Quick Step in 2006. He has ridden all three grand tours in his career, including both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France this year.

Reef rode as a amateur but had to stop due to an injury last season. He has already served as an “intern” DS for the team this season, as at the USA Pro Cycing Challenge.

The team will have a new title sponsor in the coming season, as Skil is leaving. The new sponsor will not be announced until later, and until then, the team will be known as Project 1t4i.