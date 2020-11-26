Procycling magazine: Half-price subscriptions

Procycling magazine subscriptions are half price for eight days only! Wherever you are in the world you can take up this fantastic Black Friday deal, and either treat yourself or give the cycling fan in your life the perfect gift this holiday season with Europe's number one professional cycling magazine.

As part of this deal, subscriptions start at just £10.05/$23.05/€17.35 a quarter. A year-long subscription to Procycling takes you inside the world's toughest sport and will give you 13 issues throughout the year, with every issue delivered straight to your door so that you never miss it.

After an electrifying year of cycling, save now with a half price subscription. Each issue works out at just £3.10 (UK price) – that's half the cost of the magazine in the shops – making the perfect present for someone who's mad about cycling.

Procycling magazine takes you right inside the world's toughest sport, bringing you interviews with the biggest stars, reports from on the ground at the biggest races, retro articles that look back at the icons of the sport and the most breathtaking photography. We showcase what makes cycling a sport unlike any other.

This year alone, our team of writers have conducted interviews with Wout van Aert, Anna van der Breggen, Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan, Richard Carapaz and many more. Our Review of the Year issue, out on Tuesday, December 8, is our look back at this tumultuous 2020 season of cycling.

Gain access to the world's top races, from the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia to the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and everything in between.

The half-price Black Friday deal begins at 10am GMT on November 23, and lasts until 10am GMT on December 1, so get subscribing now!

Today's best Black Friday deals

Today's cycling-related highlights from the Black Friday sales. For even more, view our guide to the best Black Friday bike deals where you'll find on all things cycling, including bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Today's best deals: USA

Today's best deals: UK