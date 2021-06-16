Pro bike: Elia Viviani's all-new custom "Proud To Be Italian" De Rosa

Image 1 of 4 Elia Viviani was presented his new bike by Nicholas De Rosa (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 2 of 4 Elia Viviani's new "Proud To Be Italian" De Rosa SK Pininfarina (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 3 of 4 Its Tricolore design is split up with silver stripes throughout (Image credit: De Rosa) Image 4 of 4 The bike has a 100 per cent win record after Viviani's win at the Adriatica Ionica opener (Image credit: De Rosa)

Viewers of the Adriatia Ionica this week would have undoubtedly noticed that Elia Viviani (Cofidis) is racing aboard a new bike, for its flashy paint job is hard to miss in the peloton.

The bike, a De Rosa SK Pininfarina, is unsubtle with its Italian flag design - the home country of both Viviani and De Rosa - with the frame adorned in red, white and green throughout.

It is to be known as the SK Pininfarina "Proud To Be Italian", and it was designed by Nicholas De Rosa, grandson of the company founder Ugo De Rosa.

Instead of simple blocks of colour, De Rosa opted for a striped effect throughout, each of which with a contrasting silver colour. The overall aesthetic isn't dissimilar to a candy cane and given the colours involved, it has a definite air of Christmas about it, and we're ok with that.

According to De Rosa, the bike is a "personal tribute to Elia Viviani, the first cyclist in history to be awarded the prestigious position of flag bearer at the upcoming Olympic Games."

However, by virtue of Viviani's focus on the track events at this year's Games, where he is set to target the team pursuit, Omnium and Madison, there will be no opportunity for Viviani to use this road bike in competition in Tokyo.

So far, the bike has a 100 per cent win record. The Italian sprinter repaid his team sponsor's gesture with a win on stage 1 whilst riding for the Italian national team.

The spec of the bike is representative of his Cofidis team's sponsors, complete with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12 groupset, Vision one-piece cockpit and Selle Italia saddle. The wheels are the Speed 55 CMPTZN wheelset from Fulcrum, shod with Michelin Power Time Trial tubeless tyres.

Elia Viviani's De Rosa SK Pininfarina specifications