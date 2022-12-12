Primoz Roglic: It's too soon to say if I'll ride 2023 Giro d'Italia
Slovenian plans lighter Spring programme after surgery
Primož Roglič has yet to decide whether he will ride the Giro d’Italia or Tour de France in 2023, but he has suggested that he will follow a lighter race programme in the opening phase of the season.
The Slovenian has only recently returned to training on the road after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. He is currently at a Jumbo-Visma training camp in Denia, but a decision on his Grand Tour plans for 2023 is not likely to be made public before the New Year.
“I don’t know when I’ll get back to racing, maybe in March. I’m very far behind,” Roglič told La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab). “2023 is a mystery: I don’t know if I’ll do the Giro or the Tour or the Vuelta, there’s no point in saying it.
"In January, we’ll understand more. I’ll certainly do a totally different programme, with fewer races in spring, and I’ll be better for the summer.”
Roglič underwent bone graft surgery in October to address a longstanding shoulder problem which had been exacerbated by a series of crashes.
He dislocated his right shoulder in a crash on stage 5 of this year’s Tour, and he abandoned the race at the end of the second week. He had previously dislocated the same shoulder in his crash on the final stage of Paris-Nice in 2021.
The Jumbo-Visma rider was also forced to abandon the Vuelta a España after crashing in the finishing straight of stage 17. He has not raced since and his shoulder was immobilised for eight weeks after his October surgery.
“The important thing was to get back riding before the training camp. I’m happy, I don’t have pain now. Before I couldn’t sleep and I couldn’t swim,” Roglič said. “That was my first victory.”
Roglič’s standout victories three Vueltas, an Olympic gold medal and overall victories at Paris-Nice, Tirreno-Adriatico and the Critérium du Dauphiné, but the 33-year-old acknowledged that there are still gaps on his palmarès.
“I’m missing what I haven’t won – starting with the rainbow jersey, I wouldn’t choose between the road and the time trial,” Roglič said.
“The Giro is also a race I’d like to win, like Il Lombardia. It’s too soon to say if I’ll ride the Giro in 2023, maybe it comes too soon because of the problems I’ve had. But my work at the Tour isn’t finished either.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.