Primoz Roglic drops out of Ardennes Classics to focus on recovery from Itzulia crash injuries

After Remco Evenepoel, 2020 Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner becomes latest top name set to miss hilly Monument

Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed that Primoz Roglič will not take part in this year’s Ardennes Classics, and will instead concentrate on making a full recovery from his injuries suffered in the mass crash on stage 4 of Itzulia Basque Country.

Although he did not suffer any fractures in the downhill crash off the Alto de Olaeta, Roglič was one of 11 abandons, including Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates), and the Slovenian's body was badly battered in the crash.

