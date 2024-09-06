Primož Roglič aiming for definitive hold on Vuelta a España lead - 'There are two big days still to come'

By
published

Slovenian clinches red jersey with knockout climbing performance on Moncalvillo

Vuelta a España 2024: Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rode into the overall lead on stage 19
Vuelta a España 2024: Primoz Roglic (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rode into the overall lead on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España resumed a much more familiar format on Friday as three-times overall winner Primoz Roglič finally reclaimed the red jersey of race leader thanks to a devastating display of climbing power by both the Slovenian veteran and his team.

For nearly a fortnight, la roja has eluded the Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider after he and his team collectively dropped the ball by letting a GC contender as dangerous as Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) gain a hefty five-minute overall advantage from a powerful first-week daylong break and stage win.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.