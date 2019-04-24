Pozzovivo suffers concussion in Fleche Wallonne crash

Image 1 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo wears a bandage after a training crash in Australia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Matej Mohoric, Domenico Pozzovivo and Vincenzo Nibali in Croatia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) waves to the crowd ahead of GP Lugano (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) crashed heavily in the closing stages of La Flèche Wallonne, suffering facial trauma and a concussion, his team Bahrain-Merida announced Wednesday. The Italian was transported to a nearby hospital in Huy, where doctors ruled out fractures to his head or vertebra but confirmed a head injury along with multiple abrasions.

The team will evaluate his condition before making a final decision on his participation at Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday.

"Unfortunately we had again bad luck with the crash of [Grega] Bole and in particular Pozzovivo," Sports Director Rik Verbrugghe said. "Pozzovivo will join us at the team hotel and then we will evaluate his condition ahead of the Liège."

Pozzovivo crashed in the final 35km of the men's 195.5km race between Ans and the finish on the Mur de Huy. He formed part of the final group of contenders but went down just ahead of the penultimate time up the Mur de Huy. The crash also included Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Roman Kreuziger (Dimension Data).

Yates and Kreuziger got back on their bikes but neither finished the race. Pozzovivo stayed on the ground and had visible injuries to his face as he waited for medical support. Pozzovivo was then transported in ambulance to Huy hospital, according to a team statement.

"Luckily he [did not have] any skull and vertebral fractures. He suffered facial trauma and concussion. Multiple abrasions on shoulder, elbow, hip knee and face," the team wrote in it Twitter page.