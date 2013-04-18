Pozzovivo out of Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Image 1 of 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) reports for duty at the Giro del Trentino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

AG2R's Italian climber Domenico Pozzovivo will not take part in Sunday's Liège-Bastogne-Liège after suffering broken ribs as a result of a crash in today's stage of the Giro del Trentino.

Pozzovivo also injured his right elbow in the crash, which happened just after the start of the 176km stage 3 from Pergine Valsugana to Condino and required stitches.

The 30-year-old was sitting 13th overall in the Giro del Trentino after stage 2, having finished the previous stage's major uphill finish just nine seconds off the pace of Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali.

According to the AG2R La Mondiale team, the injuries will not affect Pozzovivo's participation in the upcoming Giro d'Italia.

The team has not yet decided who will replace him in Sunday's La Doyenne.