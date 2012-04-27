Pozzato and Gatto to lead Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in 2012 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Oscar Gatto (Varnese Vini-Selle Italia) was a surprise 3rd in Strade Bianche (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) is looking up, up as high as Genting Highlands on stage six until he makes his move in the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 4 Emmanuelle Sella is happy to be back in his favourite rae (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Filippo Pozzato will look to gain the leader's pink jersey at the 2012 Giro d'Italia, as will his Farnese Vini- Selle Italia teammate Oscar Gatto. The Italian Professional Continental team announced its line-up for the year's first grand tour, as did Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela, which features a mixture of Italian, Venezuelan and Colombian riders.

Farnese Vini sport director Luca Scinto “is ready to do a Giro d'Italia attacking in all the stages,” according to a team pres relase. Pozzato and Gatto will led the team, looking for stage wins. Pozzato, 31, won a stage at the Giro in 2010. Gatto has ridden the Giro four times and won a stage in 2011.The team will look to Andrea Guardini for the sprints in his Giro debut.

There is still one rider to be named.

Androni will send four Italians, three Venezuelans and two Colombians to the Giro. Emanuele Sella has won numerous Giro stages. Jose Rujano won the mountain ranking in 2005 and has three stages to his credit.

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia for the Giro d'Italia 2012: Filippo Pozzato, Oscar Gatto, Andrea Guardini, Luca Mazzanti, Francesco Failli, Elia Favilli, Mateo Rabottini, and Pierpaolo De Negri.

Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela for the Giro d'Italia 2012: Emanuele Sella, Roberto Ferrari, Fabio Felline, Alessandro De Marchi, Josè Rujano, Carlos Ochoa, Jackson Rodriguez, Josè Serpa and Miguel Angel Rubiano