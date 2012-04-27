Pozzato and Gatto to lead Farnese Vini-Selle Italia in 2012 Giro d'Italia
Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela with Sella, Rujano
Filippo Pozzato will look to gain the leader's pink jersey at the 2012 Giro d'Italia, as will his Farnese Vini- Selle Italia teammate Oscar Gatto. The Italian Professional Continental team announced its line-up for the year's first grand tour, as did Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela, which features a mixture of Italian, Venezuelan and Colombian riders.
Related Articles
Farnese Vini sport director Luca Scinto “is ready to do a Giro d'Italia attacking in all the stages,” according to a team pres relase. Pozzato and Gatto will led the team, looking for stage wins. Pozzato, 31, won a stage at the Giro in 2010. Gatto has ridden the Giro four times and won a stage in 2011.The team will look to Andrea Guardini for the sprints in his Giro debut.
There is still one rider to be named.
Androni will send four Italians, three Venezuelans and two Colombians to the Giro. Emanuele Sella has won numerous Giro stages. Jose Rujano won the mountain ranking in 2005 and has three stages to his credit.
Farnese Vini-Selle Italia for the Giro d'Italia 2012: Filippo Pozzato, Oscar Gatto, Andrea Guardini, Luca Mazzanti, Francesco Failli, Elia Favilli, Mateo Rabottini, and Pierpaolo De Negri.
Androni Giacattoli-Venezuela for the Giro d'Italia 2012: Emanuele Sella, Roberto Ferrari, Fabio Felline, Alessandro De Marchi, Josè Rujano, Carlos Ochoa, Jackson Rodriguez, Josè Serpa and Miguel Angel Rubiano
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy