Powers, Bruno Roy lead USAC 'cross standings
26 of 42 events on US national 'cross calendar completed
As elite level 'cross racers have completed more than half of the North American cyclo-cross season, Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the men's USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Calendar standings while Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) tops the women's standings.
Related Articles
Twenty-six of the 42 events on the calendar have taken place, including four this past weekend: the Blue Sky Velo Cup and Beacon Cross on October 31 and the Boulder Cup and HPCX on November 1.
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won the Blue Sky Velo Cup in Longmont, Colorado and repeated their winning performances the following day at the Boulder Cup in Boulder, Colorado.
On the east coast, Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Strawberries - Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) took top honours at Beacon Cross in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The following day Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork) and Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) earned victories at the HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.
USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Racing Calendar
|1
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|294
|pts
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|274
|3
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|252
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA
|225
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|170
|6
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|167
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) Champion System
|166
|8
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona-FSA
|131
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Fuji
|115
|10
|Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles
|99
|11
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain
|97
|12
|Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|90
|13
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|81
|14
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|75
|15
|Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|74
|16
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|72
|17
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|70
|18
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork
|69
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Jamis
|68
|20
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|67
|21
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|56
|22
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Specialized
|54
|23
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|49
|24
|Mark Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike
|46
|25
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|40
|26
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder
|36
|27
|Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta
|32
|28
|Ryan DeWald (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson
|31
|29
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bikereg.com
|30
|30
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Atheletes
|29
|31
|Justin Spinelli (USA) Svelte Cycles
|28
|32
|Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|26
|33
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher
|24
|34
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team
|22
|35
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1
|22
|36
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant MTB Team
|20
|37
|Adam McGrath (USA) Thule/Van Dessel
|20
|38
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-VMG U23
|20
|39
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|17
|40
|Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team
|16
|41
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|16
|42
|Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato
|14
|43
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|13
|44
|Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team
|12
|45
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|12
|46
|Jake Wells (USA) MafiaRacing.com
|10
|47
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|8
|48
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel
|8
|49
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|8
|50
|Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|7
|51
|Dave Hackworthy (USA) Ridley Factory Team
|6
|52
|Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|6
|53
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Santa Cruz/Shimano/WTB/Giro
|6
|54
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Planet Bike
|5
|55
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H & R Block-Kona
|4
|56
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bicycles
|4
|57
|Ryan Iddings (USA) LaPierre USA
|3
|58
|Zach McDonald (USA) Stevens
|3
|59
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Rapid Transit Racing
|2
|60
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|2
|61
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing
|2
|62
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|2
|63
|Matt Pacocha (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|2
|64
|Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|2
|65
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|2
|66
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|1
|67
|Ian Brown (USA) River City/Tonicfab.Com
|1
|68
|Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Bikes, Michigan
|1
|69
|Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|1
|70
|Craig Richey (USA) Blue Competition
|1
|71
|Joseph Thompson (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles
|200
|pts
|2
|Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike
|160
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|140
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix
|125
|5
|Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com
|124
|6
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Chix
|104
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|99
|8
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes
|98
|9
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|97
|10
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|94
|11
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com
|87
|12
|Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Chix
|81
|13
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C
|67
|14
|Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|55
|15
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|50
|16
|Barbara Howe (USA) Vanderkitten
|48
|17
|Alison Sydor (Can) Rocky Mountain-Maxxis
|44
|18
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|36
|19
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|34
|20
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon
|33
|21
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon
|28
|22
|Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella
|26
|23
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Hub Racing
|24
|24
|Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike
|18
|25
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|17
|26
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|12
|27
|Lyne Bessette (Can) October Factory Racing
|12
|28
|Lea Davison (USA) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain
|12
|29
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike
|11
|30
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|9
|31
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry's Bicycles
|9
|32
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Fuji
|9
|33
|Wendy Williams (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|9
|34
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) Vantaggio/Specialized
|8
|35
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Cape Atlantic Racing/beaconcycling.com
|8
|36
|Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing
|7
|37
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|6
|38
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) ATAC Sportswear p/b The Bike Rack DC
|6
|39
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
|6
|40
|Emily Van Meter (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|6
|41
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) VisitPA.com
|6
|42
|Heather Irmiger (USA)
|4
|43
|Lisa Strong (USA) Natural Grocers
|4
|44
|Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing
|3
|45
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|3
|46
|Nicole Borum (USA)
|3
|47
|Elizabeth Frye (USA)
|3
|48
|Devon Haskell (USA) Velo Bella
|3
|49
|Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma
|3
|50
|Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team
|3
|51
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Cycling Club
|2
|52
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana
|2
|53
|Rhonda Mazza (USA) Team S&M
|2
|54
|Karen Potter (USA) Zanconato
|2
|55
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team
|2
|56
|Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|1
|57
|Kristi Berg (USA) Redline Bicycles
|1
|58
|Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo
|1
|59
|Patty Buerkle (USA)
|1
|60
|AnnaJean Dallaire (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|1
|61
|Karin Holmes (USA) Sunapee S&W
|1
|62
|Ashley James (USA)
|1
|63
|Kacey Manderfield (USA)
|1
|64
|Perri Mertens (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|1
|65
|Lenore Pipes (USA)
|1
|66
|Cris Rothfuss (USA) Seven Cycles
|1
Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy