Powers, Bruno Roy lead USAC 'cross standings

As elite level 'cross racers have completed more than half of the North American cyclo-cross season, Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the men's USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Calendar standings while Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) tops the women's standings.

Twenty-six of the 42 events on the calendar have taken place, including four this past weekend: the Blue Sky Velo Cup and Beacon Cross on October 31 and the Boulder Cup and HPCX on November 1.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won the Blue Sky Velo Cup in Longmont, Colorado and repeated their winning performances the following day at the Boulder Cup in Boulder, Colorado.

On the east coast, Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Strawberries - Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) took top honours at Beacon Cross in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The following day Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork) and Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) earned victories at the HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.

Men's Standings 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale 294 pts 2 James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale 274 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale 252 4 Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA 225 5 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 170 6 Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix 167 7 Christopher Jones (USA) Champion System 166 8 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona-FSA 131 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Fuji 115 10 Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles 99 11 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain 97 12 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 90 13 Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart 81 14 Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System 75 15 Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 74 16 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 72 17 Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix 70 18 Valentin Scherz (Swi) Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork 69 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Jamis 68 20 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF 67 21 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 56 22 Troy Wells (USA) Team Specialized 54 23 Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF 49 24 Mark Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike 46 25 Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy 40 26 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 36 27 Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta 32 28 Ryan DeWald (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson 31 29 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bikereg.com 30 30 Weston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Atheletes 29 31 Justin Spinelli (USA) Svelte Cycles 28 32 Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes 26 33 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher 24 34 Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team 22 35 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 22 36 Carl Decker (USA) Giant MTB Team 20 37 Adam McGrath (USA) Thule/Van Dessel 20 38 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-VMG U23 20 39 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 17 40 Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team 16 41 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 16 42 Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato 14 43 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 13 44 Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team 12 45 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team 12 46 Jake Wells (USA) MafiaRacing.com 10 47 Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 8 48 Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel 8 49 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 8 50 Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale 7 51 Dave Hackworthy (USA) Ridley Factory Team 6 52 Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System 6 53 Chris Sheppard (Can) Santa Cruz/Shimano/WTB/Giro 6 54 Tristan Schouten (USA) Planet Bike 5 55 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H & R Block-Kona 4 56 Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bicycles 4 57 Ryan Iddings (USA) LaPierre USA 3 58 Zach McDonald (USA) Stevens 3 59 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Rapid Transit Racing 2 60 Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team 2 61 Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing 2 62 Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 2 63 Matt Pacocha (USA) Hudz/Subaru 2 64 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 2 65 Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck 2 66 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team 1 67 Ian Brown (USA) River City/Tonicfab.Com 1 68 Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Bikes, Michigan 1 69 Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 1 70 Craig Richey (USA) Blue Competition 1 71 Joseph Thompson (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Cycling Team 1

Women's Standings 1 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles 200 pts 2 Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike 160 3 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes 140 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix 125 5 Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com 124 6 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Chix 104 7 Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy 99 8 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 98 9 Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 97 10 Amy Dombroski (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix 94 11 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com 87 12 Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Chix 81 13 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C 67 14 Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club 55 15 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 50 16 Barbara Howe (USA) Vanderkitten 48 17 Alison Sydor (Can) Rocky Mountain-Maxxis 44 18 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 36 19 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA 34 20 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon 33 21 Kristin Gavin (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon 28 22 Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella 26 23 Arley Kemmerer (USA) Hub Racing 24 24 Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike 18 25 Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike 17 26 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club 12 27 Lyne Bessette (Can) October Factory Racing 12 28 Lea Davison (USA) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain 12 29 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike 11 30 Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club 9 31 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry's Bicycles 9 32 Alison Powers (USA) Team Fuji 9 33 Wendy Williams (USA) Hudz/Subaru 9 34 Kimberly Flynn (USA) Vantaggio/Specialized 8 35 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Cape Atlantic Racing/beaconcycling.com 8 36 Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing 7 37 Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth 6 38 Jennifer Maxwell (USA) ATAC Sportswear p/b The Bike Rack DC 6 39 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross 6 40 Emily Van Meter (USA) Hudz/Subaru 6 41 Erica Yozell Miller (USA) VisitPA.com 6 42 Heather Irmiger (USA) 4 43 Lisa Strong (USA) Natural Grocers 4 44 Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing 3 45 Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law 3 46 Nicole Borum (USA) 3 47 Elizabeth Frye (USA) 3 48 Devon Haskell (USA) Velo Bella 3 49 Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma 3 50 Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 3 51 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Cycling Club 2 52 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana 2 53 Rhonda Mazza (USA) Team S&M 2 54 Karen Potter (USA) Zanconato 2 55 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team 2 56 Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC 1 57 Kristi Berg (USA) Redline Bicycles 1 58 Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo 1 59 Patty Buerkle (USA) 1 60 AnnaJean Dallaire (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing 1 61 Karin Holmes (USA) Sunapee S&W 1 62 Ashley James (USA) 1 63 Kacey Manderfield (USA) 1 64 Perri Mertens (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy 1 65 Lenore Pipes (USA) 1 66 Cris Rothfuss (USA) Seven Cycles 1

