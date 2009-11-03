Trending

Powers, Bruno Roy lead USAC 'cross standings

26 of 42 events on US national 'cross calendar completed

On lap two, Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing) continued to command the front.

(Image credit: Todd Leister)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) fights his way through the thick sand.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

As elite level 'cross racers have completed more than half of the North American cyclo-cross season, Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) leads the men's USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Calendar standings while Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) tops the women's standings.

Twenty-six of the 42 events on the calendar have taken place, including four this past weekend: the Blue Sky Velo Cup and Beacon Cross on October 31 and the Boulder Cup and HPCX on November 1.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won the Blue Sky Velo Cup in Longmont, Colorado and repeated their winning performances the following day at the Boulder Cup in Boulder, Colorado.

On the east coast, Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Strawberries - Specialized) and Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-NoTubes) took top honours at Beacon Cross in Bridgeton, New Jersey. The following day Valentin Scherz (Pro Cycles-Scott-Newwork) and Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles) earned victories at the HPCX in Jamesburg, New Jersey.

USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Racing Calendar

Men's Standings
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale294pts
2James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale274
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale252
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA225
5Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike170
6Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix167
7Christopher Jones (USA) Champion System166
8Barry Wicks (USA) Kona-FSA131
9Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Fuji115
10Joachim Parbo (Den) CCV Leopard Cycles99
11Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain97
12Erwin Vervecken (Bel) Revor Cycling Team90
13Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart81
14Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System75
15Christian Heule (Swi) Rendementhypo Cycling Team74
16Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized72
17Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix70
18Valentin Scherz (Swi) Pro Cycles-Scott-NewWork69
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Jamis68
20Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF67
21Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling56
22Troy Wells (USA) Team Specialized54
23Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF49
24Mark Lalonde (USA) Planet Bike46
25Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy40
26Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder36
27Mike Garrigan (Can) La Bicicleta32
28Ryan DeWald (USA) Battley Harley-Davidson31
29Ryan Knapp (USA) Bikereg.com30
30Weston Schempf (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Atheletes29
31Justin Spinelli (USA) Svelte Cycles28
32Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes26
33Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru/Gary Fisher24
34Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team22
35William Dugan (USA) Team Type 122
36Carl Decker (USA) Giant MTB Team20
37Adam McGrath (USA) Thule/Van Dessel20
38Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-VMG U2320
39Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles17
40Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team16
41Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing16
42Jonathan Sundt (USA) El Gato14
43Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes13
44Ben Berden (Bel) Revor Cycling Team12
45Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team12
46Jake Wells (USA) MafiaRacing.com10
47Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio8
48Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel8
49Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team8
50Travis Livermon (USA) Champion System/Cannondale7
51Dave Hackworthy (USA) Ridley Factory Team6
52Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System6
53Chris Sheppard (Can) Santa Cruz/Shimano/WTB/Giro6
54Tristan Schouten (USA) Planet Bike5
55Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H & R Block-Kona4
56Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Santa Cruz Bicycles4
57Ryan Iddings (USA) LaPierre USA3
58Zach McDonald (USA) Stevens3
59Mitchell Kersting (USA) Rapid Transit Racing2
60Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team2
61Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing2
62Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team2
63Matt Pacocha (USA) Hudz/Subaru2
64Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized2
65Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck2
66Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team1
67Ian Brown (USA) River City/Tonicfab.Com1
68Tom Burke (USA) Specialized Bikes, Michigan1
69Brandon Dwight (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport1
70Craig Richey (USA) Blue Competition1
71Joseph Thompson (USA) Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Cycling Team1

Women's Standings
1Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles200pts
2Katherine Compton (USA) Planet Bike160
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes140
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Chix125
5Susan Butler (USA) Monavie-Cannondale.com124
6Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Chix104
7Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy99
8Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes98
9Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes97
10Amy Dombroski (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix94
11Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com87
12Alison Dunlap (USA) Luna Chix81
13Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C67
14Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club55
15Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized50
16Barbara Howe (USA) Vanderkitten48
17Alison Sydor (Can) Rocky Mountain-Maxxis44
18Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles36
19Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA34
20Nicole Thiemann (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon33
21Kristin Gavin (USA) Human Zoom/Pabst Blue Ribbon28
22Kari Studley (USA) Velo Bella26
23Arley Kemmerer (USA) Hub Racing24
24Kristin Wentworth (USA) Planet Bike18
25Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike17
26Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club12
27Lyne Bessette (Can) October Factory Racing12
28Lea Davison (USA) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain12
29Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Planet Bike11
30Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club9
31Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Pedalpowercoaching.com/Landry's Bicycles9
32Alison Powers (USA) Team Fuji9
33Wendy Williams (USA) Hudz/Subaru9
34Kimberly Flynn (USA) Vantaggio/Specialized8
35Carolyn Popovic (USA) Cape Atlantic Racing/beaconcycling.com8
36Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing7
37Jenni Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth6
38Jennifer Maxwell (USA) ATAC Sportswear p/b The Bike Rack DC6
39Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross6
40Emily Van Meter (USA) Hudz/Subaru6
41Erica Yozell Miller (USA) VisitPA.com6
42Heather Irmiger (USA)4
43Lisa Strong (USA) Natural Grocers4
44Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing3
45Katrina Baumsteiger (USA) Team Rambuski Law3
46Nicole Borum (USA)3
47Elizabeth Frye (USA)3
48Devon Haskell (USA) Velo Bella3
49Alice Pennington (USA) Veloforma3
50Sarah Stewart (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team3
51Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Cycling Club2
52Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana2
53Rhonda Mazza (USA) Team S&M2
54Karen Potter (USA) Zanconato2
55Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team2
56Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC1
57Kristi Berg (USA) Redline Bicycles1
58Kristal Boni (USA) Blue Sky Velo1
59Patty Buerkle (USA)1
60AnnaJean Dallaire (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing1
61Karin Holmes (USA) Sunapee S&W1
62Ashley James (USA)1
63Kacey Manderfield (USA)1
64Perri Mertens (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy1
65Lenore Pipes (USA)1
66Cris Rothfuss (USA) Seven Cycles1

