Post Giro d'Italia: IG Pro Cycling Index

Image 1 of 2 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) won the points classification in the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Inquest: Cavendish (left) and Eisel discuss the finale (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) may have not have managed to hold onto the Pink Jersey at the Giro d’Italia but he has held onto top spot in the IG Pro Cycling Index.





About the IG Markets Index

The IG Pro Cycling Index is a 12 month rolling ranking system designed answer the question “Who is the best cyclist in the world?” We teamed up with sports data experts Opta to create a comprehensive cycling ranking system that was based on an entirely new formula. We source results from the 120 top international road races throughout the season. Races are ranked by our expert panel, based on their prestige and their importance to cycling fans and put into four tiers in three different categories.

The IG Pro Cycling Index has a number of features that make it unique: Races are tiered depending on history, importance and calibre of field rather than UCI Class. So winning the Tour of Beijing will not give you the same points as winning Paris-Nice or the Dauphiné. Wins carry much greater weight and are rewarded more than placings. Bonus points are awarded for multiple victories in the top races, winning the most prestigious stages at the Grand Tours or winning multiple classics.