Portland cyclist wins Tour trip in Felt-Cyclingnews contest

Image 1 of 2 58-year-old Daniel Hoyer will watch the Tour de France arrive on the Champs-Élysées in July. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Hoyer says he rides 8500 miles a year. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Portland-based cyclist Daniel Hoyer has won the Felt-Cyclingnews 'Win a trip to the Tour de France' competition. Hoyer's name was randomly drawn from over 2,000 valid entries and has won an all-expenses paid trip to the final stage of the 2010 Tour de France, courtesy of Felt Bicycles.

"Wow," 58-year-old Hoyer said when notified. "You enter these things and never know if you're going to win." His trip includes airfare, hotel, a pass onto the Champs-Élysées for the final stage of the Tour and the chance to accompany one of our reporters for the post-stage press conferences.

Hoyer is a recreational cyclist who follows the Tour de France every year, but has never seen Le Grand Boucle in person. "I am a big fan of the Tour," he said. "I follow it live online at work then the only time I sign up for cable TV is during July - so I can record and playback the live coverage."

Hoyer rides for fitness and fun during his lunchtime break from his work in Industrial Plastics Recycling. "I ride 365 days a year," he says, before admitting he has missed one day in 2010 so far. "I ride at lunch time during the week then longer rides on the weekend. My best year was 8500 miles."

Congratulations from the entire team at Felt Bicycles and Cyclingnews.com, Daniel. And have fun at the Tour!