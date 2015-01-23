Trending

Porte survives late crash at Tour Down Under

Team Sky leader remains in contention

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) crosses the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte (Team Sky) post-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) survived a crash at the Tour Down Under to remain in the hunt for the overall, 15 seconds down on race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).

