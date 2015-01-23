Porte survives late crash at Tour Down Under
Team Sky leader remains in contention
Richie Porte (Team Sky) survived a crash at the Tour Down Under to remain in the hunt for the overall, 15 seconds down on race leader Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).
