Porte moves to top of WorldTour rankings

Team Sky lead team standings, Australia top nation

Image 1 of 5

Richie Porte part of the Col d'Eze attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Race winner Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky is congratulated by teammate Sergio Luis Henao of Colombia

Image 3 of 5

Simon Gerrans holds his fourth Tour Down Under trophy aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Geraint Thomas celebrates on the podium after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice

Image 5 of 5

Alberto Contador on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Third place overall at Paris-Nice has elevated Richie Porte (BMC) to top stop on the individual WorldTour standings, disposing compatriot Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). Geraint Thomas' overall win at the 'race to the sun' has seen Team Sky replace Orica-GreenEdge as the top team. There was no change to the nation standings with Australian holding onto its lead. In total, 43 riders have scored points with racing at Tirreno-Adriatico yet to be considered.

Second place at the Tour Down Under and third at Paris-Nice was enough for Porte to jump to 159 points and take a clear lead in the individual standings. Sky's Sergio Henao moved into second place on 115 points, his sixth place in Paris-Nice adding to his third overall at the Tour Down Under.

Thomas earned his first WorldTour points of the season, 104 in total, to enter the standings in fourth place while Alberto Contador's second place at Paris-Nice was worth 86 points and fifth place.

Team Sky's performance in Paris-Nice have seen the British squad jump to first place with 227 points as Orica-GreenEdge are bumped into second place on 171 points, closely followed by BMC on 166 points. All 18 WorldTour teams have scored points although three - LottoNl-Jumbo, Etixx-Quick Step and IAM Cycling currently only have a solitary point.

With 367 points, Australia has a commanding lead in the nation standings with Spain a distant second at the early-stages of the season on 199 points. Great Britain (145) and Colombia (115) are the only other nations to have reached triple figures. Of the 18 nations to have scored points, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are down the bottom on one a piece.

The WorldTour rankings will be adjusted upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday with the first one-day race of the WorldTour calendar, Milan–San Remo, taking place Sunday March 19 with 100 points awarded to the winer.

WorldTour standings - March 13, 2016

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team159pts
2Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky115
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge112
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team86
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha66
8Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling54
9Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team51
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team40
11Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge31
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale30
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal21
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal21
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
17Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ11
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data8
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ7
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
25Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
28Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida4
29Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4
30Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
31Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo4
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
33Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
34Andr_ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
35Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team2
36Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
38Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
39Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
40Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
41Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1
42Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha1
43Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Team Sky227pts
2Orica-GreenEdge171
3BMC Racing Team166
4Tinkoff Team156
5Movistar Team92
6Team Katusha73
7Cannondale Pro Cycling62
8Lotto Soudal50
9AG2R La Mondiale40
10FDJ18
11Trek-Segafredo12
12Lampre - Merida11
13Dimension Data8
14Astana Pro Team6
15Team Giant-Alpecin4
16Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
17Etixx - Quick-Step1
18IAM Cycling1

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Teampoints
1Australia367pts
2Spain199
3Great Britain145
4Colombia115
5Russia67
6Canada54
7Italy44
8France38
9Switzerland12
10Belgium11
11New Zealand6
12Kazakhstan6
13Norway6
14Netherlands6
15Portugal4
16Germany2
17Slovenia1
18Czech Republic1

 