Porte moves to top of WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte part of the Col d'Eze attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Race winner Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky is congratulated by teammate Sergio Luis Henao of Colombia Image 3 of 5 Simon Gerrans holds his fourth Tour Down Under trophy aloft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas celebrates on the podium after he won the 74th edition of the Paris-Nice Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Third place overall at Paris-Nice has elevated Richie Porte (BMC) to top stop on the individual WorldTour standings, disposing compatriot Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). Geraint Thomas' overall win at the 'race to the sun' has seen Team Sky replace Orica-GreenEdge as the top team. There was no change to the nation standings with Australian holding onto its lead. In total, 43 riders have scored points with racing at Tirreno-Adriatico yet to be considered.

Second place at the Tour Down Under and third at Paris-Nice was enough for Porte to jump to 159 points and take a clear lead in the individual standings. Sky's Sergio Henao moved into second place on 115 points, his sixth place in Paris-Nice adding to his third overall at the Tour Down Under.

Thomas earned his first WorldTour points of the season, 104 in total, to enter the standings in fourth place while Alberto Contador's second place at Paris-Nice was worth 86 points and fifth place.

Team Sky's performance in Paris-Nice have seen the British squad jump to first place with 227 points as Orica-GreenEdge are bumped into second place on 171 points, closely followed by BMC on 166 points. All 18 WorldTour teams have scored points although three - LottoNl-Jumbo, Etixx-Quick Step and IAM Cycling currently only have a solitary point.

With 367 points, Australia has a commanding lead in the nation standings with Spain a distant second at the early-stages of the season on 199 points. Great Britain (145) and Colombia (115) are the only other nations to have reached triple figures. Of the 18 nations to have scored points, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are down the bottom on one a piece.

The WorldTour rankings will be adjusted upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday with the first one-day race of the WorldTour calendar, Milan–San Remo, taking place Sunday March 19 with 100 points awarded to the winer.

WorldTour standings - March 13, 2016

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team points 1 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 159 pts 2 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 115 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 104 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 86 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 68 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 66 8 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 9 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 51 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 40 11 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 31 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 30 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 21 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 21 15 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 17 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 11 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 8 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 24 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 25 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 28 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 4 29 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 30 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 31 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 33 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 34 Andr_ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 35 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 2 36 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 38 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 40 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 41 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 42 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 1 43 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team points 1 Team Sky 227 pts 2 Orica-GreenEdge 171 3 BMC Racing Team 166 4 Tinkoff Team 156 5 Movistar Team 92 6 Team Katusha 73 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 62 8 Lotto Soudal 50 9 AG2R La Mondiale 40 10 FDJ 18 11 Trek-Segafredo 12 12 Lampre - Merida 11 13 Dimension Data 8 14 Astana Pro Team 6 15 Team Giant-Alpecin 4 16 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 17 Etixx - Quick-Step 1 18 IAM Cycling 1