Porte moves to top of WorldTour rankings
Team Sky lead team standings, Australia top nation
Third place overall at Paris-Nice has elevated Richie Porte (BMC) to top stop on the individual WorldTour standings, disposing compatriot Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge). Geraint Thomas' overall win at the 'race to the sun' has seen Team Sky replace Orica-GreenEdge as the top team. There was no change to the nation standings with Australian holding onto its lead. In total, 43 riders have scored points with racing at Tirreno-Adriatico yet to be considered.
Related Articles
Second place at the Tour Down Under and third at Paris-Nice was enough for Porte to jump to 159 points and take a clear lead in the individual standings. Sky's Sergio Henao moved into second place on 115 points, his sixth place in Paris-Nice adding to his third overall at the Tour Down Under.
Thomas earned his first WorldTour points of the season, 104 in total, to enter the standings in fourth place while Alberto Contador's second place at Paris-Nice was worth 86 points and fifth place.
Team Sky's performance in Paris-Nice have seen the British squad jump to first place with 227 points as Orica-GreenEdge are bumped into second place on 171 points, closely followed by BMC on 166 points. All 18 WorldTour teams have scored points although three - LottoNl-Jumbo, Etixx-Quick Step and IAM Cycling currently only have a solitary point.
With 367 points, Australia has a commanding lead in the nation standings with Spain a distant second at the early-stages of the season on 199 points. Great Britain (145) and Colombia (115) are the only other nations to have reached triple figures. Of the 18 nations to have scored points, Slovenia and the Czech Republic are down the bottom on one a piece.
The WorldTour rankings will be adjusted upon the conclusion of Tirreno-Adriatico on Tuesday with the first one-day race of the WorldTour calendar, Milan–San Remo, taking place Sunday March 19 with 100 points awarded to the winer.
WorldTour standings - March 13, 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|points
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|159
|pts
|2
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|115
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|86
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|68
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|9
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|11
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|21
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|21
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|17
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|11
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|23
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|25
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|4
|29
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|30
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|31
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|32
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|33
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|34
|Andr_ Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|35
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|2
|36
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|38
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|39
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|40
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|41
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|42
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|43
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|points
|1
|Team Sky
|227
|pts
|2
|Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|166
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|156
|5
|Movistar Team
|92
|6
|Team Katusha
|73
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|62
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|50
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|10
|FDJ
|18
|11
|Trek-Segafredo
|12
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|13
|Dimension Data
|8
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|16
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|17
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|18
|IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|points
|1
|Australia
|367
|pts
|2
|Spain
|199
|3
|Great Britain
|145
|4
|Colombia
|115
|5
|Russia
|67
|6
|Canada
|54
|7
|Italy
|44
|8
|France
|38
|9
|Switzerland
|12
|10
|Belgium
|11
|11
|New Zealand
|6
|12
|Kazakhstan
|6
|13
|Norway
|6
|14
|Netherlands
|6
|15
|Portugal
|4
|16
|Germany
|2
|17
|Slovenia
|1
|18
|Czech Republic
|1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy