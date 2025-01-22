Police shortages from NATO summit cause cancellation of Veenendaal-Veenendaal races

Cancellations of men's and women's races comes despite emergency state funding for civilian traffic controllers

Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the 2010 edition of Veenendaal-Veenendaal (Food Valley Classic)
Edvald Boasson Hagen celebrates victory in the 2010 edition of Veenendaal-Veenendaal (Food Valley Classic) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fears that a two-day NATO summit in June in Holland and a consequent nationwide dearth of police motorcycle escort riders for the entire year could spark multiple race cancellations were confirmed this week, when the Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic organisers became the first to announce that all their events would not take place in 2025.

Both the men's and women's Veenendaal-Veenendaal pro. races, as well as other junior events, were due to take place in late May. The Veenendaal organisers attempted to find alternative solutions to the lack of policing, Dutch cycling website Wielerflits reported, but to no avail. 

