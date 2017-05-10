Polanc conquers Mount Etna as Jungels moves into pink – Giro d'Italia podcast

Jan Polanc (Team UAE Emirates) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It’s the end of stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia and Jan Polanc of the UAE Emirates Team has conquered Mount Etna in highly impressive fashion to take the stage. The Slovenian was in a move of four that slipped clear after just 2km and he was last man standing in the finale.

In the race for GC, Ilnur Zakarin stole a march on his rivals with a late attack, while Bob Jungels pulled on the maglia rosa for the second time in consecutive seasons.

In the latest edition of the Cyclingnews podcast we hear from GC contenders Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo). We discuss a tactical stage in which several riders tried and failed to break clear and how the elements played their part, too.