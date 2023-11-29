Quite the Christmas Gift: Tadej Pogacar's time trial bike is up for sale

With Christmas on the horizon, if you're looking to buy a gift for a cyclist and you have very deep pockets, then we've got you covered. We've found Tadej Pogačar's actual time trial bike from the 2023 season for sale, courtesy of BikeRoom.

An Italian reseller of previous-seasons' WorldTour race bikes, BikeRoom has been around for a few years now, making a name for itself selling bikes from EF Pro Cycling, Team Cofidis, Astana Qazaqstan, Bike Exchange and more.

The latest addition to the store is a rare breed though, it's the Colnago TT1 time trial bike, first introduced at the 2022 Tour de France and raced by the Slovenian champion four times in 2023. It's one of just four models ever to be built, and as such doesn't have a price tag.

Instead, the bike will be sold via auction, starting in a private sale on Monday, December 11, and being opened up to the public on December 12 before closing on December 18.

Naturally, the highest bidder will take home the bike, and a spokesperson from BikeRoom told Cyclingnews that the company expects the sale price to exceed €30,000. It's unlikely they'll be allowed to use the website's Black Friday promotional code BLACK10 for a discount.

Of the four bikes to exist, this is the only one that will go up for sale, as the other three have already found homes. The first, with Pogačar himself. The second is reportedly with a likely-very-wealthy Saudi backer of the team; and the third, we're told, was gifted to Richard Mille, the luxury watchmaking sponsor of the UAE Team Emirates team, whose watches fetch an average price of $200,000 and are commonly seen on the wrists of pro cyclists, Pogačar included.

Pogačar with his RM 67-02 watch worth a cool £250,000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the price, the lucky winner of the auction will own a bike ridden in anger by Pogačar, although given he had a free choice of four identical time trial bikes, it's unclear at which race this particular bike will have been used.

It could be the one he rode to 21st place at the World Championships in Glasgow in August, or it could be the bike he rode when he dominated all but one of his competitors in the Tour de France Stage 16 time trial. It could even be a winning bike, such as the one he piloted to the National Time Trial Championship victory in June. If we were the owners of this bike, we'd be claiming it was used in all three.

Regardless of its mileage or the scalps it's taken, this bike is more a collector's item than anything else, so while it would make for an unbelievable (and unbelievably expensive) gift for a cycling superfan, it probably isn't the Christmas gift to buy your aspiring time trial champion son or daughter for their training rides.