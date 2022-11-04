Pogacar, Sagan, Roglic, Deignan to ride November 27 Beking Monaco criterium

Some of the biggest names in the professional peloton will compete in the second edition of the Beking Monaco criterium on Sunday, November 27 as they end their holidays and begin to prepare for the 2023 season.

Many of the riders live in Monaco, with Tadej Pogačar, Urška Žigart, Peter Sagan, Primož Roglič, Elia Viviani and Matteo Trentin among the headliners. Philippe Gilbert, Luke Rowe, Davide Formolo, Tim Wellens, Steven Kruijswijk, Aleksandr Vlasov, Salvatore Puccio, Alessandro Covi, Lizzie Deignan and Elena Cecchini are also set to ride and attend an evening gala dinner to raise funds for charity.

The criterium will again be held on a circuit on the Monaco seafront, that also hosts the annual Formula 1 Grand Prix. The programme of racing includes the pro events and activities for children. A Pro-Am event includes 15 teams, each comprised with a pro rider, an athlete invited by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and two amateur riders.

Trentin and his partner are part of the organising team.

"With the contribution of the Monaco Cycling Federation, we will welcome families, children, friends and athletes. Our aim is to share our philosophy with everyone, which is cycling and bicycles as a way of life even in the city,” Trentin said.

“We are expecting many children so that we can give them the opportunity to ride safely. I would like to thank the many colleagues living in the Principality for their availability and presence. We are probably the best ambassadors to spread the correct message about cycling.”

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and Fight Aids, association presided by H.S.H. Princess Stephanie of Monaco, to support the projects.