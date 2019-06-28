Pogacar extends with UAE Team Emirates until end of 2023

Image 1 of 4 Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) wins Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 4 Tadej Pogacar celebrates in the white jersey after stage 2 in Slovenia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) rides alongside former race leader Tejay van Garderen (EF Education First) on stage 7 of the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Grin and bear it: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of California (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tadej Pogačar has signed a contract extension that will keep him at UAE Team Emirates until the end of the 2023 season. Still only 20 years old, the Slovenian has enjoyed a sparkling debut season in the professional ranks, winning the Volta ao Algarve and Tour of California.

"I am very happy to have had the opportunity to sign an agreement that will keep me with UAE Team Emirates for the foreseeable future," Pogačar said in a statement on Friday. "I hope we can develop and progress together in the years ahead. I thank the team for the trust they have placed in me going forward as a cyclist."

Pogačar won the Tour de l'Avenir in his final season at under-23 level before stepping up to WorldTour level with UAE Team Emirates this year. After placing a solid 13th at the Tour Down Under in January, he proceeded to claim an assured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve after taking the yellow jersey following his win on the summit finish at Fóia.

The Slovenian placed 6th overall at the Tour of the Basque in April before sealing Tour of California victory by winning atop Mount Baldy. Last week, Pogačar finished 4th at the Tour of Slovenia while playing a key role in teammate Diego Ulissi's overall victory.

"It has been great to see Pogačar develop his enormous talent here with us, which he showed glimpses of in 2018 at the Tour de l’Avenir," said UAE Team Emirates CEO Mauro Gianetti. "The victories at the Tour of California and the Volta ao Algarve, and his latest strong performances in other big races, means that Tadej is not only a rider for the future but has proven himself in the big races already."

It remains to be seen if Pogačar, who won the Slovenian time trial title in early June, will make his Grand Tour debut in 2019. Speaking at the Tour of Slovenia, he did not rule out participation at the Vuelta a España.

"There will be high altitude preparations and then we will decide whether I will perform at Vuelta," Pogačar told RTV Slovenija. "For now, I cannot say anything."

