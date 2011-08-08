Pliushin motivated by Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 2 Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vuelta a Espana might be a new start for Alexandr Pliuschin. For his second grand tour start after last year's Tour de France, the Moldavian Champion seems to be indeed relaxed and self confident.





An all-rounder, Moldavian notably won the Under-23 Tour of Flanders, in 2007.



