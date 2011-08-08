Trending

Pliushin motivated by Vuelta a Espana

Katusha rider says his "mental problems" are over

Image 1 of 2

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) on the final climb

Alexandr Pliuschin (Team Katusha) on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)

Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Vuelta a Espana might be a new start for Alexandr Pliuschin. For his second grand tour start after last year's Tour de France, the Moldavian Champion seems to be indeed relaxed and self confident.

Related Articles

Pliuschin injured

Ag2r signs young Moldavian Pliuschin

Pliuschin wins in Moldavia

An all-rounder, Moldavian notably won the Under-23 Tour of Flanders, in 2007.