Pliushin motivated by Vuelta a Espana
Katusha rider says his "mental problems" are over
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
The Vuelta a Espana might be a new start for Alexandr Pliuschin. For his second grand tour start after last year's Tour de France, the Moldavian Champion seems to be indeed relaxed and self confident.
An all-rounder, Moldavian notably won the Under-23 Tour of Flanders, in 2007.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy