Plaza breaks leg in Vuelta Murcia crash

Mauricio Soler (Movistar) on the attack before crashing out on the final descent. (Image credit: Rafa Gómez)

Team Movistar lost two of its top climbers in the second stage of the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia today, as both Rubén Plaza and Mauricio Soler crashed out on the final descent from the Alto del Collado Bermejo.

Plaza was in the lead chasing group of five behind eventual stage winner Alberto Contador, while Soler was in the next group with teammates Vasil Kiryienka and Fran Pérez when the crashes occurred on the tricky descent.

The two riders were taken by ambulance to the Hospital Virgen de Arrixaca de Murcia, where tests indicated that Plaza has suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg. He is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Soler escaped with several cuts on his left leg but no fractures.

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Mikel Landa fractured a collarbone in the same crash.