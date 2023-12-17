Plapp and Yates join Ewan at Tour Down Under to create powerful Jayco AlUla trio

It was clear that Jayco AlUla was aiming for sprint victories when newly signed Caleb Ewan was named as one of the race headliners at the 2024 Santos Tour Down Under back in October, but it revealed the full extent of its home race ambitions as it this week revealed a squad that also included Luke Plapp and Simon Yates.

“Having Plapp and Ewan join us will be a huge boost and with Yates returning after he enjoyed a stage win and second place finish overall in this year’s edition, we are coming in with high ambitions to win,” Mat Hayman, team sports director said in a statement.

“It’s a dynamic course and we want to put on a great show for the Australian fans who only get to see us race once a year in January. Hopefully 2024 will be a memorable one.”

Jayco AlUla last won the overall race in 2019, when Daryl Impey took his second ochre leader's jersey in a row. It was, however, a close run battle this year when Yates climbed to victory atop Mount Lofty to claim the final stage of the race in 2023, as it returned after two years of COVID-19 pandemic related cancellations. Yates ultimately finished 11 seconds behind winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates).

Back-to-back Australian national champion Plapp, who left Ineos Grenadiers to sign a four-year deal with Jayco AlUla, will also be a key rider from the team to watch closely on the climbing stages. The rider reeled back in the break for Ineos Grenadiers at the race on the final Mount Lofty stage in 2023 and in 2021 it was his runner-up effort alongside Richie Porte on Willunga Hill at the domestic incarnation of the race that was pivotal in catching the attention of WorldTour squads.

“For me personally, I want to perform at my best, it will be my first UCI WorldTour race with Team Jayco AlUla, so I want to work well with my teammates. We have an incredibly strong team with Simon Yates, so we are aiming for stage wins with Caleb Ewan, and a strong overall result,” said Plapp in a team statement.

Ewan, a nine-time Tour Down Under stage winner – his last coming in 2020 – will be looking to rekindle his winning ways immediately on his return to the Australian squad with the sprint friendly stages coming in the first four days of the six-stage event. After spending five years with Lotto-Dstny, the Australian walked away in 2023 from his contract a year early before heading back to Jayco AlUla, the squad where he started his career. Seven of his nine stage victories at the South Australian race came during his time racing with the Australian squad.

Trusted domestique Chris Harper of Adelaide will also line up for Jayco-AlUla at the home race, along with Olympic track medallists Michael Hepburn, Kelland O’Brien and Campbell Stewart. The Tour Down Under takes place January 16-21 in South Australia and culminates with a weekend finale that includes two summit top finishes atop Willunga Hill and Mount Lofty.

Jayco AlUla 2024 roster