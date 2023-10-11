Caleb Ewan to leave Lotto-Dstny after strained season, signs with Jayco-AlUla

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) fighting on out the back of the Tour de France on stage 12, before ending his time at the 2023 edition of the race the next day

Caleb Ewan has ended his contract with Lotto-Dstny a year early, with the Belgian squad confirming that after a mutual agreement was struck he will be walking away from the acrimonious situation and racing with another team in 2024. An announcement from Jayco-AlUla quickly followed to confirm the Australian rider would return to the squad where he started his career.

Ewan has had 31 of his 61 UCI wins in his five seasons with Lotto but 2023 has been a tough year right from the start. First there were a number of painstaking near misses, and only one win, but things went from bad to worse at the Tour de France as while the sprinter twice hit the podium in the first four stages the 29 year old and his team were looking for more. Then the pressure on the rider was mounting as he struggled through the brutal series of mountain stages before abandoning on stage 13.

That drew the ire of new team CEO Stephane Heulot who delivered his blunt criticisms of the rider very publicly. The team – which has been increasingly turning to Belgian Arnaud de Lie as a key sprint option – also made it clear that they would prefer Ewan to leave before the end of 2024 when his contract expired.

“We are happy that Caleb can continue his career elsewhere”, said Heulot in the statement on Wednesday announcing Ewan's departure.

“Caleb has won a lot for the team and we are thankful for that and just like in a relationship or marriage you have good and bad days together. 2023 was a difficult year for Caleb. We all know he has a lot of talent, but right now he is not showing that in our team and then it’s better to part ways. We don’t want to hold Caleb back in this new opportunity that he has, so we have decided to allow him to continue his career elsewhere."

Ewan returns to a Jayco-AlUla which includes plenty of his old teammates but also many new faces. In 2022 brought Dylan Groenewegen into the team – another late season signing – and since then the Dutch rider has spearheaded the squad's Tour de France challenge, taking a victory in that first year and then, like Ewan, walking away with a second and third place in 2023. Now, however, the team have opened up their sprint options which were dented by the departure of Kaden Groves to Alpecin-Deceuninck this season.

"For us to have another Australian rider which such calibre joining us, it is very special, and he will provide us with another fantastic option to challenge for sprint finishes," said Brent Copeland, Jayco-AlUla General Manager of Ewan's signing . "We have been working hard to add depth to our men’s team and with the addition of another top-level sprinter into our ranks, we are certainly going to be looking for wins in all races that we see Caleb and Dylan line-up in.”

Ewan acknowledged the "five fantastic years" with Lotto Dstny and many good memories that came with it in the statement from his team of 2019-2023 but was clear that he was ready for a change. He said in the release from the Australian squad that he hoped that change would include a return to the top step of the podium.

"I'm definitely coming back to the team as a more experienced rider, in the last few years I've won the biggest race of my career and I think I've developed a lot as a rider and also as a leader," said Ewan. "When I joined the team initially, I was only 19 or 20, so I was very young. I learnt a lot from the experienced guys that were already there and used that going forward in my career.

"I have developed as a person and as a rider and I look forward to coming back in more of a leadership role. It will be great to be able to help the younger Australians riders too, to reach their potential and in that way also give back to the team.

"The main thing for me will be getting back to winning ways and I hope to bring a lot of success to the team.”