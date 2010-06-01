Pirazzi rode Giro with broken wrist bone

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stefano Pirazzi of Colnago- CSF Inox rode most of the Giro d'Italia with a broken bone in his wrist.

The Italian, who was very active in the mountain stages, had crashed on the eighth stage, injuring both his left shoulder and right wrist.

“In hospital they told me I was crazy to finish the Giro d'Italia in this condition. The team doctor said I had a possible fracture,” the 23-year-old said on the team website. “But my legs felt good and I wanted to finish the Giro.”

Pirazzi will wear a cast on his wrist for 30 days but can start training on the rollers again soon.