Pinot's training interrupted by tendonitis

Image 1 of 3 Thibaut Pinot lets it all soak in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) had time to savor the victory in his first Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Thibaut Pinot enjoys his stage victory in the Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Thibaut Pinot’s pre-season training has been interrupted by a bout of tendonitis in his right knee and the FDJ rider has been ordered to take three days off the bike.

“I went out for a ride with Arthur Vichot and Anthony Roux and after two or three hours, I couldn’t pedal any more,” Pinot told L’Équipe. “I don’t know where it’s come from, I haven’t changed anything, neither my cleats nor my shoes…”

Pinot is currently in La Môle, in southern France, in search of warm weather training miles and he admitted that he was frustrated to have to take time out so early in the year. The 22-year-old is nonetheless hoping to be a full participant in FDJ’s training camp in Corsica, which gets underway on Tuesday.

“It’s twenty degrees, there’s a lot of sun and so it’s frustrating. The days are long,” said Pinot, who still plans to reconnoitre the opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France, from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on Wednesday morning.

Pinot won a fine stage at Porrentruy in the 2012 Tour and became the youngest rider to finish in the top ten in Paris since 1947. He is expected to start his 2013 season at the Grand Prix La Marseillaise on January 27, followed by the Tour Méditerranéen, which begins on February 6.