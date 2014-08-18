Pinot extends with FDJ.fr

Image 1 of 3 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) adds another white jersey to his wardrobe (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 2 of 3 Best young rider Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 The white jersey of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) with the yellow jersey of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Thibaut Pinot has extended his contract with FDJ.fr until the end of 2016, team manager Marc Madiot told the French newspaper L’Équipe. The team's current sponsorship deal with FDJ also runs until 2016.

Since winning a stage of the Tour de France in 2012, Pinot has been the team’s main general classification contender at the Grand Tours. He lead the team for the first time in 2013, but his fear of descending meant that he lost a lot of time in the mountains.

The team put their faith in the 24-year-old and he returned to the race this season as the leader once again. After putting in a good performance at the Tour de Suisse, he went into the race with confidence and the work he’d done on his descending paid dividends. Pinot finally proved his potential when he finished third and won the young riders’ classification.

Pinot has been with FDJ since he turned professional in 2010. He is currently preparing for the Vuelta a España, which begins this weekend, after he was named in the team’s nine-man squad.