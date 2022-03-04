Pidcock ruled out of Strade Bianche with stomach virus

Tom Pidcock has been ruled out of Strade Bianche due to a stomach virus, his Ineos Grenadiers team announced on Friday. The cyclo-cross world champion had signalled the Tuscan event the first objective of his road season.

“Unfortunately Tom Pidcock will not start Strade Bianche tomorrow due to a stomach virus he's been suffering with since early this week,” read a social media post from Ineos.

“The medical team have taken the decision it's better he returns home to rest ahead of his next race.”

Pidock placed 5th on his debut at Strade Bianche a year ago, and he was among the principal favourites for victory this year alongside Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and world champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

After beginning his road season at the Volta ao Algarve, Pidcock was on the attack with Wout van Aert at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend before placing 18th in Ninove.

The next event on the Briton’s calendar is Milan-San Remo. Pidcock is also set to race Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders and the Ardennes Classics before he lines up for the Giro d’Italia in May.