Pidcock ruled out of Strade Bianche with stomach virus

By published

Briton was among the overall favourites for Saturday's race

Strade Bianche 2021 - 15th Edition - Siena - Siena 184 km - 06/03/2021 - Tom Pidcock (GBR - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) at the 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Tom Pidcock has been ruled out of Strade Bianche due to a stomach virus, his Ineos Grenadiers team announced on Friday. The cyclo-cross world champion had signalled the Tuscan event the first objective of his road season.

“Unfortunately Tom Pidcock will not start Strade Bianche tomorrow due to a stomach virus he's been suffering with since early this week,” read a social media post from Ineos.

“The medical team have taken the decision it's better he returns home to rest ahead of his next race.”

Pidock placed 5th on his debut at Strade Bianche a year ago, and he was among the principal favourites for victory this year alongside Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and world champion Julian Alaphilippe (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl).

Read more

Tom Pidcock: I made too many mistakes at Opening Weekend

Tadej Pogacar: I would love to win Strade Bianche

10 riders to watch at the men's Strade Bianche 2022

After beginning his road season at the Volta ao Algarve, Pidcock was on the attack with Wout van Aert at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last weekend before placing 18th in Ninove.

The next event on the Briton’s calendar is Milan-San Remo. Pidcock is also set to race Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Tour of Flanders and the Ardennes Classics before he lines up for the Giro d’Italia in May.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan is European Editor at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.