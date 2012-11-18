Gallery: Bakelants and Vanendert test TT positions
Belgian duo on the track in Gent
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
The off-season is generally a time of relaxation and rest for professional riders. However it's also an opportunity for the peloton to individually seek out new technologies, equipment and other legitimate advantages.
On Friday, Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Nissan) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team) hit the velodrome in Gent, armed with their respective time trial machines and a support staff from Energy Lab trained to improve their time positions on the bike.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy