Gallery: Bakelants and Vanendert test TT positions

Image 1 of 11 Jelle Vanendert warming up the time trial rig (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 11 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Nissan) used to ride at the Lotto team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 11 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Nissan) makes use of the track time to dial in his position (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 11 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) talks with the technical staff as he aims to improve him time trial position (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 11 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) gets ready for another set of laps on the Gent track (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 11 Jelle Vanendert and Jan Bakelants catch up (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 11 Sensors are applied to riders to monitor their behaviour on the bike (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 11 Jelle Vanendert’s consistency against the clock was put under scrutiny (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 11 Jelle Vanendert in full flight on his Ridley time trial machine (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 11 Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Nissan) also stopped by the track for some testing (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 11 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol) on the Gent track (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The off-season is generally a time of relaxation and rest for professional riders. However it's also an opportunity for the peloton to individually seek out new technologies, equipment and other legitimate advantages.

On Friday, Jan Bakelants (RadioShack Nissan) and Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Belisol Team) hit the velodrome in Gent, armed with their respective time trial machines and a support staff from Energy Lab trained to improve their time positions on the bike.