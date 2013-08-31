Phinney and Hushovd headline for BMC at Plouay

Image 1 of 2 Thor Hushovd (BMC) counts his stage wins (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Taylor Phinney at the start (Image credit: Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney and Thor Hushovd will line up as part of BMC’s strong team for Sunday’s GP Ouest France Plouay.

The American team also includes Mathias Frank, who leaves for IAM Cycling at the end of the year, and Greg Van Avermaet.

The team’s sports director Fabio Baldato believes that the course suits Hushovd. The Norwegian was second in the race in 2007 – albeit on a different course – and has enjoyed a mini-renaissance in his career with wins this year.

"For sure, Thor is our captain for the final. But depending on the situation, we can play many other cards. We have a very strong team around him," Baldato said.





"This is a strongmen's race," he said. "There's two hard climbs on every lap and people are getting dropped on every lap. The last two or three laps, it's just hard racing between hard attacks and strong riders and strong teams."

BMC roster for GP Ouest France Plouay:

Adam Blythe, Mathias Frank, Thor Hushovd, Daniel Oss, Taylor Phinney, Manuel Quinziato, Michael Schär and Greg Van Avermaet