Philippe Gilbert closes out career with a victory at Beking Monaco criterium

Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) won the second edition of the Beking Monaco criterium on Sunday, November 27. In what was the final event of his career, the former world champion beat runner-up Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the circuit-style race.

"I am really happy. Today I won all the events of the day. The Pro-Am this morning by just one second and this afternoon, on the other hand, together with all the pros, it was a different story. With the high-level athletes here in Monaco, it was not easy. The racing was fast, and I really enjoyed riding in the company of these great champions for a charity event," Gilbert said.

Gilbert is part of the retirement class of 2022 set to hang up their wheels including Tom Dumoulin, Lisa Brennauer, Vincenzo Nibali, Alejandro Valverde and Richie Porte, among others.

"It's nice to end my career like this. I've been living here for 13 years now, and to end my professional career like this is really great," Gilbert said.

The charity event was held on a circuit on the Monaco seafront and included a pro race and activities for children. The Pro-Am event included 15 teams, each comprised of a pro rider, an athlete invited by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, and two amateur riders.

In the Pro-Am event, the team captained by Gilbert and Clement Champoussin took first, followed by the team of Matej Mohorič and Robert Stannard in second, and then the team of Peter Sagan and Matteo Moschetti in third.

The ride was followed by an evening gala and charity auction, and proceeds from the rides and gala, were donated to the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation and Fight Aids, association presided by H.S.H. Princess Stephanie of Monaco, to support the projects.

"Beking is a beautiful project that started last year. Every year it gets better, and this year was even better. I'm sure it will grow year by year. My dream is to come back here in 10 to 15 years and see thousands of fans and families on the course," Gilbert said.

"As ambassadors, our goal is to promote our fantastic sport. We are on the right track. The best message would be to see one of the children who raced here today turn professional in 15 years time."