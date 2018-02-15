Philadelphia Independence Classic race off UCI, USA Cycling calendars

Image 1 of 5 The peloton climbs Lemon Hill during the Philly Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Infamous/Glorious Manayunk Wall kisses hello to the riders on the first trip up (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 3 of 5 The Women go up the Manayunk Wall together (Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com) Image 4 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead wins the 2015 Philly Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 J.J. Haedo wins the 2007 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic ahead of teammate Matt Goss. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Philadelphia's Independence Classic has been removed from the UCI calendar and USA Cycling's Pro Road Tour (PRT) after the listed point of contact failed to provide event details to the federation, Cyclingnews learned on Thursday.

Related Articles 2017 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic cancelled

The Independence Classic emerged by popular demand after the cancellation of the 2017 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic, which the city put a stop to when it could not raise sufficient funds. That race in turn had replaced the historic event, previously known as Core States Classic, which had served as the US pro championships until 2005.

The Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition launched a petition to bring back the race, and in September, 2017 the date was reserved with USA Cycling to hold the event on June 3, 2018.

Until last month, the race was still listed on the UCI calendar, but USA Cycling confirmed it has suspended the event's status until further notice after hearing nothing from the listed contact.

Chuck Hodge, USA Cycling's vice president of operations, told Cyclingnews that he contacted the supposed organisers promptly to begin discussions on the race and begin the permitting process, but never was given an answer as to whether the event was proceeding.

"Over the course of the last 2-3 months, we have sent multiple e-mails and made multiple calls with the promise that ___ would call us back to go over details," Hodge wrote to Cyclingnews in an email. "As of now we have had no conversations, and finally relayed that USA Cycling would be forced to pull the event off of the UCI and PRT calendars unless the organizers were able to provide details. We have had no additional contact with the organization despite several requests."

Cyclingnews also repeatedly tried to contact the listed organisers, but it emerged that no entity had ever applied for permits with the City of Philadelphia to hold an event on the date reserved on the UCI calendar.

Hodge said that without further input, the event has been suspended from the calendar.

"In late January, we requested that the UCI suspend the event off of the calendar, and did the same with the PRT shortly after," Hodge wrote. "As of now, the event is off of the calendars, and USA Cycling would need to be contacted by the organizers with details on the event and assurances that it will happen in order to be placed back on the calendar.

"I would like to be clear that we have reached out multiple times, and have received assurances of a call back, never to have any information materialize. In fairness to the teams and other organizers, we don't feel that continuing to list the race on the calendars would be prudent."

This article was amended on February 20, 2018 to remove the name of the point of contact listed under the Philadelphia Independence Classic filing.