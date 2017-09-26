Peter Sagan hits the singletrack in Austria - Video
Three-time world champion takes a break from the road on the 'Alban Lakata' trail
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) picked up a bike of a different kind this week after winning his third consecutive road race world championship on Sunday, testing out the new 'Alban Lakata' mountain bike trail near Lienz, Austria, with the reigning MTB marathon world champion himself.
(Watch the video below)
"I'm still riding mountain bikes," Sagan said, according to the Velomotion website. "The route of the new track, which bears Alban's cool name, has really succeeded and offers every type of rider something. The first trips were spectacular. I congratulate the East Tyroleans on the MTB project."
The new 2.2km trail is part of the East Tyrol region's efforts to boost mountain biking tourism by investing heavily in expanding and adding biking trails. MTB trails were recently added to the hiking trail network at the Glocknerresort Kals, and another new trail is under construction and should be finished this season.
"The fact is that the Lienz Dolomites region has the potential to become one of the leading destinations in the Alpine region in a few years," said Franz Theurl, the chairman of the Tourism Association of East Tyrol. "The 'Lakata' trail and the parks in Kals are just the beginning."
For Sagan, the promotional effort was a chance to spin his wheels in the discipline where he got his start in cycling.
