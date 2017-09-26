Peter Sagan hits the singletrack in Austria - Video

Image 1 of 8 Peter Sagan shows his skills on the mountain bike (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 2 of 8 Peter Sagan celebrates his third rainbow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 8 Peter Sagan is welcomed (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 4 of 8 Peter Sagan appeared at a press conference in the morning (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 5 of 8 Peter Sagan with Franz Theurl, chairman of the East Tyrol Tourism Association (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 6 of 8 Peter Sagan with Alban Lakata (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 7 of 8 Peter Sagan on the mountain bike days after his worlds win on the road (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe) Image 8 of 8 MTB Marathon world champion Alban Lakata (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) picked up a bike of a different kind this week after winning his third consecutive road race world championship on Sunday, testing out the new 'Alban Lakata' mountain bike trail near Lienz, Austria, with the reigning MTB marathon world champion himself.

(Watch the video below)

"I'm still riding mountain bikes," Sagan said, according to the Velomotion website. "The route of the new track, which bears Alban's cool name, has really succeeded and offers every type of rider something. The first trips were spectacular. I congratulate the East Tyroleans on the MTB project."

The new 2.2km trail is part of the East Tyrol region's efforts to boost mountain biking tourism by investing heavily in expanding and adding biking trails. MTB trails were recently added to the hiking trail network at the Glocknerresort Kals, and another new trail is under construction and should be finished this season.

"The fact is that the Lienz Dolomites region has the potential to become one of the leading destinations in the Alpine region in a few years," said Franz Theurl, the chairman of the Tourism Association of East Tyrol. "The 'Lakata' trail and the parks in Kals are just the beginning."

For Sagan, the promotional effort was a chance to spin his wheels in the discipline where he got his start in cycling.