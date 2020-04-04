Peter Sagan dons gladiator mask while doing squats on fitball - Video

Racing might have come to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, but former world champion Peter Sagan showed that he is still training for whenever competition might resume.

The talented bike handler demonstrated his impressive core strength by doing several squats while balancing on a fitball, sending well wishes to his fans in a video posted to Twitter.

"I'm here at home and I hope you're healthy and safe at home. I need to do something to be prepared for the next time we see each other. Stay home and enjoy the moment with your closest ones," Sagan says before donning a gladiator mask and performing his core exercise.