Peter Sagan back to training after season mired by illness

Peter Sagan is finally healthy and able to get back to training, the TotalEnergies team announced on Friday. TotalEnergies did not say if the health problems stemmed from the three-time world champion's second bout of COVID-19. He tested positive before the team's January camp and never made it back to full health.

Sagan raced only 13 days this season, starting Tirreno-Adriatico while still feeling sick and showing some form with a fourth-place finish on stage 2. He pulled out of the race with a fever and stomach problems the next day.

Since then, Sagan's health problems have continued to have a serious impact on his season: he did not finish Gent-Wevelgem, pulled out of the Tour of Flanders, started Circuit Sarthe only to drop out on the second stage.

He then returned to France for testing, with his team telling Tuttibiciweb, "Peter hasn’t been well recently. His legs hurt far more than normally and he finds it difficult to make big efforts. He sometimes feels light headed and is often really tired."

According to TotalEnergies, the medical staff "carried out an examination protocol in recent weeks" and have allowed him to gradually begin training again. He plans to travel to Utah for a camp from May 12 to June 5 in hopes of starting at the Tour de Suisse and Tour de France.

“I am very happy to be able to resume training. I would like to thank the entire TotalEnergies team that have ceaselessly supported me during this complicated period and especially Jean-René Bernaudeau, Louis Noisette (Team doctor), and my coach Jens van Beylen," Sagan said in a team statement.

Sagan holds the record for stage wins at the Tour de Suisse at 17 and the record for most points classification wins at the Tour de France with seven.