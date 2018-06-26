Peter Sagan and Majka to lead Bora-Hansgrohe at Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) celebrates win number 16 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Peter Sagan rides in the peloton during stage 8 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Rafa Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan will have the backing of a solid Bora-Hansgrohe squad for the Tour de France, with Rafal Majka leading the German team's overall hopes.

Sagan will target a record-equaling sixth green points jersey in July and further stage victories. He was disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France after tangling with Mark Cavendish in the stage 4 sprint but was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the UCI.

The three-time world road race champion will be have the support of Marcus Burghardt, Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss for the sprints and flat stages but there is no place in the eight-rider squad for his brother Juraj, who Peter beat to take the recent Slovakian national championships. Bodnar will also lead Bora-Hansgrohe's hopes against the clock after winning the final time trial of the 2017 Tour de France in Marseille.

Sagan is trying to equal Erik Zabel's record of six green jerseys but faces opposition from 2017 winner Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana) in the points competition. He recently won a stage at the Tour de Suisse after dominating Paris-Roubaix and Gent-Wevelgem in the spring.

Majka has won the climber's polka-dot jersey in 2014 and 2016 and will be hoping to improve on his best overall placing of 27th achieved in 2016. He was forced to quit the 2017 Tour de France after crashing hard on stage 9 to Chambery.

Majka will have the support of Pawel Poljanski and Gregor Mühlberger, while Austria's Lukas Pöstlberger will make his debut at the Tour de France and target stage victories. He won the opening stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia.

The Bora-Hansgrohe team for the Tour de France: Maciej Bodnar, Marcus Burghardt, Rafal Majka, Gregor Mühlberger, Daniel Oss, Pawel Poljanski, Lukas Pöstlberger and Peter Sagan.

