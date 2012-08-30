Petacchi to replace Guardini at Farnese Vini?

Image 1 of 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD) celebrates victory in stage 1 at Bayern-Rundfahrt, the Italian's first win of 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins Nokere Koerse 2012 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Francesco Chicchi and Tom Boonen celebrate an Omega Pharma-Quick Step one-two in Juana Koslay. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Taborre beats Rebellin and Dan Martin in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) finished second by the narrowest of margins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alessandro Petacchi, currently with Lampre - ISD, is in talks with Farnese Vini - Selle Italia according to Velochrono. The 38-year-old is apparently in the final stages of signing and announcing his move to the British-registered, primarily Italian roster for 2013. Director sportif Luca Scinto is dealing with the loss of his star sprinter Andrea Guardini, who is moving to Astana next year, and has reportedly acquired Petacchi to fill the position.

"I hired a great sprinter who runs a great team. In a few days, I'll tell you who it is," said Scinto on Twitter earlier in the week.

While the contract is yet to be announced, it appears the team has already arranged for additional riders Fabio Taborre (Acqua & Sapone) and Francesco Chicchi (Omega Pharma - Quickstep) to join Petacchi at Farnese Vini in 2013.

Taborre has one victory to his name this year when he took out stage 5 at Tour of Austria and has a number of high-place finishes in Italian one-day races in recent months. Chicchi has achieved five wins including two stages at Tour de San Luis and out-sprinted Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) to win the Handzame Classic in Belgium.

Farnese Vini is also dealing with the possible loss of their classics specialist Filippo Pozzato, who will face a hearing before the Italian Olympic Committe anti-doping tribunal on September 11. Pozzato may face a subsequent one-year suspension for his links to Dr. Michele Ferrari.