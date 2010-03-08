Petacchi injured in run-in with planter

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) is up on his feet and will be taken to the hospital for an exam. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian Alessandro Petacchi's participation in the upcoming sprinter's showdown at Tirreno-Adriatico may be in doubt after the Lampre-Farnese Vini rider injured his leg during training.

Petacchi was out training with his teammate Lorenzo Bernucci when he struck a planter that was placed near the roadside and crashed.

The 36-year-old sprinter received five stitches to his chin and also suffered a bruised right leg and a severely swollen right ankle. In trying to disengage his shoe from the pedal, he also experienced pain in his groin.

The Lampre team doctor will evaluate Petacchi's injuries tomorrow and make his recommendation on whether he can participate in Tirreno-Adriatico, which begins in Livorno on Wednesday.

Petacchi also suffered a dramatic crash in the final sprint of the fourth stage of last month's Giro di Sardegna, but was relatively unscathed and went on to finish the race and claim second place on the last stage.