Perry wins Cyclingnews Capo Clothing contest

Steven Perry, Capo Clothing contest winner, races in the the Capital Square of the Willy Street Criterium in 2009. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Steven Perry takes home the grand prize in the Cyclingnews contest to win a full set of Capo Clothing for his 5Nines Data cycling team. The clothing set prize includes 25 custom printed short-sleeved jerseys and 25 bib shorts - all part of the new high-end Super Corsa Custom series.

"Having CapoForma provide us 25 Super Corsa kits will ensure we are some of the best dressed racers in the lineup for years to come," said a happy Perry. "Each year it gets more challenging to source funds for racing and having top-drawer kit is always a primary goal."

Perry is a 36-year-old purchasing agent with a "wonderful wife, two dogs and a six-year-old foster care child". He races Masters Cat. 3/4 in the WCA series.

"I work for a luxury appliance manufacturer Sub-Zero refrigerators based in Madison, Wisconsin. On a whim I entered the contest at the advice of a local friend!" said Perry. "How strange I thought it when Cyclingnews contacted me. I thought I had violated some chat room rule or other online nefarious activity."

His team, which includes Cat. 1 through Cat. 4 Masters racers, is sponsored by 5Nines Data Storage, GT/Cannondale, Saris/CycleOps and Williamson Bicycle Works. "We are proud to also have a world-ranked M30-34 triathlete in our roster," added Perry.

The Grand Prize is a full set of team clothing featuring race-inspired short-sleeve jerseys and bib shorts with Capo’s next generation, EIT chamois inserts.

Capo Clothing comes from Emeryville, California-based Upland Sports Group. Capo offers an inline range of race apparel as well as custom sublimated team clothing. The kit is worth US$5,500

"Thank you so much for creating a contest that supports cycling not just as an individual recreation, but a sport founded in team-based camaraderie," concluded Perry.