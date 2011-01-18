Pendrel among athletes honored by Canadian Cycling Association

Image 1 of 5 Catherine Pendrel (Canada) rides in second place on the start loop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 5 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) wins the race and the world cup title (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 5 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Lauren Rosser (Canada) on her way to a win (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Men's downhill world championship podium: Steve Smith (Canada), Sam Hill (Australia), Greg Minnaar (South Africa) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Catherine Pendrel was one of several mountain bikers honored for accomplishments during the 2010 season by the Canadian Cycling Association. Fellow mountain bikers Lauren Rosser and Steve Smith were also recognized for their achievements at the world championships.

Pendrel won the 2010 cross country elite women's World Cup overall after winning the rounds in Offenburg and Windham and taking second in Val di Sole, fifth in Houffalize and sixth in Dalby. She is also the current elite women's Canadian cross country national champion.

Rosser earned a gold medal in the junior women's downhill at the mountain bike world championships while Steve Smith won silver in the elite men's downhill.

"These awards recognize the talented and dedicated cycling community we have in Canada. The contributions of event organizers, coaches and officials along with the commitment of our many volunteers and our membership is what strengthens cycling in Canada," said Greg Mathieu, chief executive officer and secretary general of the Canadian Cycling Association.

"It is always a difficult task to select a few individuals and events from such a large pool of qualified and deserving candidates. These people and organisations have all contributed to the excellent year Canadian cycling enjoyed in 2010."

On the event side, the UCI Mountain Bike & Trials World Championships held in September 2010 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec were named top Canadian mountain bike event of the year. The Worlds were run by organizer Gestev Inc.

The mountain bike awards were part of a series of awards for all cycling disciplines.





Road organizer of the year: Grand Prix ProTour Québec, Serge Arsenault

Track organizer of the year: National Championships, Bromont, Quebec, Sylvain Richard

BMX organizer of the year: National Championships, Airdrie, Alberta, Airdrie BMX

Para-cycling organizer of the year: UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships, Baie Comeau, Quebec, Paramanic International

Cyclo-cross organizer of the year: Jim Horner Cyclo Cross Grand Prix, Alberta, Juventus Cyclo-cross

Official of the year: Kevin MacCuish (International MTB and BMX Commissaire)

Torchy Peden Trophy: Province of Québec.

Russ Copeland Award for top junior rider: Lauren Rosser and Tory Nyhaug

President's Trophy: Tara Whitten

Builder of the Year: Luc Arseneau, Chair of CCA's High Performance Committee

CCA Service Pin: Luc Arseneau

Recognized Athletes: Tara Whitten (track); Robbie Weldon & Lynn Bessette, Geneviève Oullet & Emilie Roy, Marie-Claude Molnar, Robert Labbé, Mark Ledo (all paracycling), Guillaume Boivin (road)