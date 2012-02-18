Pellizotti eyes return to cycling

Image 1 of 3 Franco Pellizotti (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 3 The banned Franco Pellizotti still has his admirers. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Franco Pellizotti gets ready to ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Franco Pellizotti is approaching the end of his doping ban and the Italian is looking for a rapid return to the sport when he is allowed to compete again. CAS gave Pellizotti a two-year ban in March 2011 for blood irregularities, which was backdated to the previous May. With the ban set to finish on 5 May this year, the climber is hoping for a quick route back into cycling - possibly in time for the Giro d'Italia.

"There is interest in me from both Lampre-ISD and Liquigas-Cannondale and both of them have spoken to my agent," he said. "I would love to be at the Giro if it's possible though I would obviously have to find my race pace very quickly."

Pellizotti's agent elaborated on the possibilities that may become available to Pellizotti, claiming that there are other teams interested too.

"Lampre asked about Franco's physical and mental condition and also asked for clarification on when his ban expires," Alex Carera told biciciclismo.com.

"The possible revocation of Saxo Bank's World Tour licence could reopen the door of the Giro to Acqua & Sapone, who, together with Farnese, has always shown some interest. It is clear that for these two teams Franco would have a leading role while with Lampre he would be working for [Michele] Scarponi in the Giro and could be the leader in the Tour. But it is still premature to talk about this. We are confident that Franco will have a contract in his hand in early March."