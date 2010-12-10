Pegasus Sports UCI licence application delayed again

Chris White and Henk Vogels. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The UCI has revealed the names of the Professional Continental teams registered for 2011 but the Australian Pegasus Sports team has again failed to satisfy the application requirements.

The team failed to secure a ProTeam licence in November and the UCI Licence Commission has given the team until December 15 to submit all the required documentation. If they fail to do so, the team could be forced to accept a Continental licence and would be limited in its race programme and team structure for 2011.

The UCI has already awarded Professional Continental licences to several teams and has added further teams to the category. The full list is as follows:

Teams already registered in the second division on November 2:

Androni Giocattoli (Ita)

Bretagne - Schuller (Fra)

Caja Rural (Spa)

Colnago - CSF Inox (Irl)

Europcar (Fra)

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli (GBr)

Landbouwkrediet (Bel)

Saur - Sojasun (Fra)

Skil - Shimano (Ned)

Team Netapp (Ger)

Team Type 1 (USA)

Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator (Bel)

Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)



