Pegasus Racing interested in Cancellara

Image 1 of 3 German champion Christian Knees (Milram) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Serguei Klimov (Katusha) looks cooked as he finishes the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished third in stage 17's 46km race of truth. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Pegasus Racing, which is hoping to ride in the ProTour in 2011, has joined the list of teams hoping to sign three-time world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara. In the meantime, the team has announced two more signings, Christian Knees and Sergey Klimov.

It was announced Saturday evening that Cancellara's contract with Team Saxo Bank for 2011 had been torn up, a move which had long been rumoured.

Chris White, Pegasus CEO confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that he would pay market price for the Swiss star, and that the team can offer more than just money.

“Will we be able to provide him with the support that he will need to achieve his primary objectives of the year, which will be the one-day classics like Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders, which he won this year. Our answer to that last week was yes. And it still is now.”

Two more ProTour riders are joining the Australian team, Knees, 29, is the reigning German national road champion. He has ridden for Team Milram since 2006. His biggest wins are Rund um Köln in 2006 and the overall victory in the Bayern Rundfahrt in 2008.

Klimov, 30, comes from Team Katusha. He is a strong time trial rider with an extensive and successful track background.

Pegasus has already announced the signings of Australians Robbie McEwen, Luke Roberts and Trent Lowe, as well as Canadian Svein Tuft. More signings are expected before the world championship road race on October 3.