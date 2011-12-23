Pedersen signs with Christina Watches-Onfone

Martin Pedersen (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso)

Martin Pedersen has moved from Leopard Trek to Christina Watches-Onfone for 2012. The Dane is the 14th rider for the Continental-ranked team, where he looks forward to a “fun” time.

Related Articles Wagner and Pedersen to Luxembourg

Many riders had to be released from Leopard Trek when it announced its merger with RadioShack for the coming season, but Pedersen felt sure early on that he would have to go. “I knew that I had only a one-year contract, so I would be out. There was simply no room for me, you would have to be an idiot not to to see that.”

He hoped to find another WorldTour or Professional Continental team, but without success. There were no openings for him in the upper ranks. “I believe very much that the teams have taken on riders who had a sponsor,” he told feltet.dk.

The offers from the Professional Continental ranks did not appeal to him. “I will not ride just anywhere. I don't want to end up on a team where I don't think there are some 'cool' guys to be with. Or where the only thing is to ride races.

“Here I know the guys who are here and I know we have fun together. When you consider how much time you spend with them, it is almost more time than with the family.”