Peat, Minnaar back for more winning action with Santa Cruz Syndicate

Image 1 of 20 The Santa Cruz Syndicate Team (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 2 of 20 Josh Bryceland (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 3 of 20 Getting ready to race (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 4 of 20 Santa Cruz Syndicate gets important help from its staff to keep the bikes running in tip top shape. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 5 of 20 The Santa Cruz Syndicate support crew (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 6 of 20 Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 7 of 20 Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 8 of 20 Team Santa Cruz Syndicate's Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar and Josh Bryceland. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 9 of 20 Steve Peat was king at the Lisbon Downtown. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 10 of 20 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) got to open the bubbly at Fort William. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 11 of 20 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) on the podium (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 12 of 20 South Africa's Greg Minnaar (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 13 of 20 Steve Peat on the World Championship podium in Canberra in 2009. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 14 of 20 2009 was a great year for World Champion Steve Peat. (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 15 of 20 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 16 of 20 Steve Peat and Greg Minnaar (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 17 of 20 The Santa Cruz Syndicate team's top downhillers (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 18 of 20 Jamie Goldman (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 19 of 20 Freerider Jamie Goldman (Image credit: Kathy Sessler) Image 20 of 20 Greg Minnaar and Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate) (Image credit: Kathy Sessler)

The Santa Cruz Syndicate announced its roster for 2010. The team will continue with downhill stars Steve Peat, Greg Minnaar and Josh Bryceland while Jamie Goldman will rock the freeride world and John Waddell will race cross country and endurance events Down Under.

The team capped off a successful 2009 season with a win by its Steve Peat at the downhill World Championships. With that win Peat, who renewed his contract with the team, put himself in the history books with 17 career World Cup downhill wins, 50 World Cup career downhill podiums and finally the elusive championship.

"It's great to be part of the Syndicate family again. We have built up a pretty special group over the years and I feel we have the best support from Santa Cruz Bicycles and all our affiliate sponsors," said Peat. "The Syndicate program has gone from strength to strength over the years and 2010 is no exception. We have had test sessions on new equipment, that I think will raise our game considerably for the coming season."

Teammate Greg Minnaar also had a good season with three World Cup downhill wins, and the young Josh Bryceland contributed to the team with a 13th overall at the World Cup. All together, Santa Cruz Syndicate earned itself the top-ranked spot in the UCI Downhill Team world rankings for the second consecutive year.

"I've had two great years with the Syndicate, so why change something that works?" said Minnaar after renewing his contract. "We have a couple new changes to our Santa Cruz V-10 for 2010. I can't wait for the season to kick off!"

"I'm superstoked to be spanking some shred with the raddest savages in the settlement!" said former junior World Champion Bryceland.

Rob Roskopp, owner and CEO of Santa Cruz Bicycles, said, " I'm excited to see the Syndicate continue on for the coming years. It's been a huge source for R&D, allowing us to come out with so many advanced products in such a short time. Having such a dynamic group of people has contributed to the overall success of Santa Cruz Bicycles."

Team sponsors SRAM, RockShox, Truvativ, Avid, WTB, Crankbrothers, Lizard Skins and Clif Bar will continue their support while new sponsors Edge Composite, Chris King, Maxxis Tires and Muc-Off join the mix.

2010 Santa Cruz Syndicate

Steve Peat (downhill)

Greg Minnaar (downhill)

Josh Bryceland (downhill)

John Waddell (cross country / endurance)

Jamie Goldman (freeride)